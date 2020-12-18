The Times Square Ball Drop is one of the most iconic events on the New Year’s Eve calendar, so much so that even Covid can’t stop it. However, this year, there won’t be the typical crowd of one million party-goers who usually flock to the dazzling, LED-lit New York square.

Instead, the ball will drop as usual but without in-person spectators – although you can create your own avatar and explore a virtual reconstruction of the square through the Virtual New Year’s Eve app, which you can download from the 19 December. There will also be a performance from the legendary Gloria Gaynor who, quite fittingly, is billed to see the year off with a rendition of “I Will Survive.”

The festivities will begin at 11pm GMT, and you can tune in for free either through the app or the the Times Square website.