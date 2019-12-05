When Hello Darling opened earlier this year we immediately fell head-over-heels in love. Founded by two set designers, the multi-faceted venue (which comprises of a restaurant, underground bar and house party space), is creative to its core. Think hand-painted seashells adorning the walls and one-off vintage pieces of furniture to cosy up on, all put together with fantastic taste.

You can celebrate two kinds of New Year’s Eve here, one at the ground floor restaurant which includes a five-course supper club and ceremonial ritual, to cast the old year into the flames and joyously welcome the new decade. It will run from 7.30pm until 2am and is priced at £65. There will be views of the fireworks (although it’s not confirmed whether these are in real life or on a screen).

Above the restaurant, however, you’ll find a pad perfect for a house party. Complete with boudoir-style bedrooms, a bathroom with a free-standing tub and a living room where a giant tiger’s head protrudes from the wall, it really has to be seen to be believed. On the night there’ll be drinks, dancing and cabaret raging on until 2am, priced at £30.