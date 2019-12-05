New Year’s Eve parties in London: our edit of the most fabulous events in the city
Megan Murray
Welcome to our guide to the best New Year’s Eve parties in London for 2019. It’s going to be a corker.
There’s a lot of pressure on New Year’s Eve isn’t there? Often thought of as the biggest night of the year, when the clock strikes midnight, most of us consider it an essential requirement to be raising a glass somewhere special.
But with literally hundreds of New Year’s Eve parties and events all over London, it could take hours of research to find the most fabulous happenings out there – and we know you’re far too busy for that.
Which is exactly why we’ve consulted our favourite bars and restaurants, searching high and low for New Year’s Eve parties that will take you out of 2019 with a bang, whatever your budget.
From sophisticated dinners at some of London’s most special venues to a boat party which will see you floating underneath the dazzling lights of the Mayor’s fireworks (which you can also see from these sky-high New Year’s Eve events) – this is going to be the best NYE on record.
Hello Darling
When Hello Darling opened earlier this year we immediately fell head-over-heels in love. Founded by two set designers, the multi-faceted venue (which comprises of a restaurant, underground bar and house party space), is creative to its core. Think hand-painted seashells adorning the walls and one-off vintage pieces of furniture to cosy up on, all put together with fantastic taste.
You can celebrate two kinds of New Year’s Eve here, one at the ground floor restaurant which includes a five-course supper club and ceremonial ritual, to cast the old year into the flames and joyously welcome the new decade. It will run from 7.30pm until 2am and is priced at £65. There will be views of the fireworks (although it’s not confirmed whether these are in real life or on a screen).
Above the restaurant, however, you’ll find a pad perfect for a house party. Complete with boudoir-style bedrooms, a bathroom with a free-standing tub and a living room where a giant tiger’s head protrudes from the wall, it really has to be seen to be believed. On the night there’ll be drinks, dancing and cabaret raging on until 2am, priced at £30.
Sketch
Sketch is like a playground for adults, boasting a plethora of dining rooms, each one taking on a wackier theme than the next. From the floor-to-ceiling millennial pink Gallery to the woodland-like Glade, every space is an interior magpie’s heaven.
This New Year’s Eve there will be a selection of dinner bookings available, most with a first and second sitting in case you want to see 2020 in at the restaurant or are planning to go out and party after your meal.
Guests with earlier bookings (latest 7.30pm) are welcome to join the East Bar after their meal, or have the option of buying tables in the Parlour. Guests with later tables are guaranteed these until close and light bites of afternoon tea sandwiches will be served at approximately 2.30am to keep you going until the venue closes at 4am.
Prices vary from £60 to £325, offering three courses and up.
The Ned
With ten restaurants, four bars, a central bandstand and a bloody 18-foot tree, we think you’d be hard-pressed to find a venue more fitting for the party of the year than The Ned. This year the theme is sparklier than ever, throwing it back to the 70s with a Studio 54-inspired disco across the Grand Banking Hall.
There’ll be disco balls, a light-up dancefloor and performances from resident acts, plus sets from special guests. Tickets are £250 per person and include entry, free-flowing drinks including beer, wine, fizz and cocktails. Plus, there’ll be an all-you-can-eat feast across the ground floor. We think they call this heaven on earth.
The Ritz
If you feel like going all out this year, there are few places in London fancier than The Ritz. Every year the hotel’s New Year’s Eve party is spectacular, but this might just be the most exciting one yet.
There will be two black-tie dinners accompanied by a regimental marching band, a lone piper and a firework display, all in just one night. At The Ritz Restaurant there will be a gala dinner and tons of live entertainment, ending with a live midnight countdown to start 2020. As the clock strikes midnight, you can watch a striking firework display over the garden to herald in the New Year. This option is priced at £1,500 per adult.
Over in the Palm Court you can indulge in a delicious five-course dinner created by Executive Chef, John Williams MBE and toast the New Year with a glass of Perrier Jouët Belle Époque Champagne. You will also get the chance to watch the fireworks and count in the new year with guests from the restaurant. This option is priced at £895.
Greenwich Grind
The Grind franchise has stretched far and wide across London, but Greenwich is one of our favourite spots. From the chic monochrome seating to the glass ceiling, it’s a great venue for a party. And this year the restaurant-bar is hosting a bash to welcome the new year that offers a generous supply of drinks and all-round good vibes.
Early bird tickets are available from £20, which includes entry, a glass of prosecco on arrival, a cocktail and some more prosecco at midnight to see in 2020.
For those who want to book a table, Grind offers a festive three-course set menu, priced at £50 per head. This includes prosecco on arrival and at midnight, alongside three-courses to be chosen on the night.
London Shell Co.
Climb aboard either The Prince Regent or The Grand Duchess with London Shell Co. this New Year, for a delightful evening of seafood, sparkling wine and watery views.
The Prince Regent will take guests on a trip down the historic canals of North West London while serving up a six course meal, featuring dishes like Dorset Estuary oysters and angel fries and stone bass with Jerusalem artichoke. This menu is priced at £120 and includes a glass of fizz.
The Grand Duchess, however, will be staying put. So, if you don’t pride yourself on having sea legs, don’t worry, you can still enjoy the novelty of being on a boat without setting sail. There will be two sittings on the evening, priced at £50 a head for a four course set menu.
Images: Courtesy of venues