Black History Month 2022: 9 events that reflect Black history, celebrate Black joy and highlight the importance of taking action
From events celebrating the impact and evolution of Black hair to how best to support Black female-owned businesses, these events mark the past, present and future of Black Britons and how to actively take part.
When you think of Black History Month, what’s the first thing that comes to mind?
For some, it’s the prominent Black figures – from Mary Seacole to Martin Luther King – who’ve shaped and changed history. For others, it’s a reminder of the hardship and challenges Black people have and still continue to face.
It can also represent a space for awareness and education for those who aren’t aware of the role Black people have globally played in our society over the course of history – the list truly goes on.
But along with reflecting on the past, it is also a time to celebrate Black joy and look at our present to see how we can positively impact our future – particularly at a time when institutional racism continues to impact Black communities worldwide.
This is why the theme for Black History Month this year – Time for Change: Action Not Words – is even more significant when a desire to create actionable change is needed now more than ever.
And while Black History Month serves as a celebration of historic figures, it’s still important to address these inequalities and to drive for much-needed change – and there are a host of events taking place this month that both celebrate Black joy and educate the masses while acknowledging how we can work together to achieve shared goals of equality and equity.
From exhibitions to talks, screenings and festivals, these are some of the Black History Month events taking place this month that are worth attending.
Black Lives Matter Festival
Black History Bus Tour
Say It Loud / Black Sun
Grada Kilomba: O Barco / The Boat at Somerset House
Black History Month Lecture Series 2022 @ CSEP with Robin Walker
Black Hair Stories by CURLYTREATS Festival
Black Women Business Talks
Young, Gifted and Black at Theatre Peckham
Anne-Marie Imafidon: She’s in CTRL
