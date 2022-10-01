When you think of Black History Month, what’s the first thing that comes to mind?

For some, it’s the prominent Black figures – from Mary Seacole to Martin Luther King – who’ve shaped and changed history. For others, it’s a reminder of the hardship and challenges Black people have and still continue to face.

It can also represent a space for awareness and education for those who aren’t aware of the role Black people have globally played in our society over the course of history – the list truly goes on.

But along with reflecting on the past, it is also a time to celebrate Black joy and look at our present to see how we can positively impact our future – particularly at a time when institutional racism continues to impact Black communities worldwide.