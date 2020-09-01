Columbia Road’s flower market has earned cult status in east London’s coolest neighbourhood, springing to life every Sunday to fill the street with beautiful colours (and photo opportunities).

For Londoners, locals and tourists, this aesthetically pleasing market is one of the most charming events in the city and a pleasant rite of passage for anyone who claims to know London well.

So it’s very exciting news that west Londoners will soon have easier access to their own slice of the magic in Chiswick. Organisers of a brand new flower market market say they have used Columbia Road for inspiration to give another postcode some flower power of its own.