Chiswick flower market: new monthly event to hit west London this September
- Megan Murray
Chiswick flower market will be coming to west London this September and every month onwards to give bloom enthusiasts on the other side of the city their fill of photogenic flowers.
Columbia Road’s flower market has earned cult status in east London’s coolest neighbourhood, springing to life every Sunday to fill the street with beautiful colours (and photo opportunities).
For Londoners, locals and tourists, this aesthetically pleasing market is one of the most charming events in the city and a pleasant rite of passage for anyone who claims to know London well.
So it’s very exciting news that west Londoners will soon have easier access to their own slice of the magic in Chiswick. Organisers of a brand new flower market market say they have used Columbia Road for inspiration to give another postcode some flower power of its own.
Chiswick Flower Market will be the first flower market to open in London for a whopping 150 years, launching this Sunday 6 September on Chiswick High Road at Old Market Place.
From 9.30am until 3pm, 20 stalls will set up shop outside the police station selling colourful bouquets as well as plants big and small and classic succulents, too.
After it’s debut this weekend, the market will take place the first Sunday of every month. More than just something pretty to look at, but it has been created with the aim of enriching Chiswick High Road as a not-for-profit enterprise.
Run by a team of locals and small businesses with a shared passion for Chiswick, the market is expected to invigorate the area and complement all of the wonderful cafes, restaurants, bars and boutiques nearby, that the team hope visitors will feel inspired to take a look at while they’re there.
The organisers are all volunteers and have even set up a free cycle delivery option if you live in a two mile radius, in which volunteers are happy to drop your plants straight to your door. Plus, there’s a one-way system around the market to ensure that social distancing is adhered to.
So, with another pocket of London to explore and a whole new flower market to pledge our love to, we don’t think our Instagram will know what’s hit it.
Images: Getty