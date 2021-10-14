It’s officially that time of the year when we all scramble to get our Christmas calendars in order.

With family dinners, gatherings with friends and work parties to attend, the holiday period can be an extremely busy time – and with a slew of cultural events to add to the mix, it just got busier and merrier.

From illuminating light festivals to classic Christmas productions, we’ve listed some of the festive events to attend to get you in the Christmas spirit.