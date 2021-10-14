From singing along to seasonal carols to visiting spectacular light festivals, we’ve listed some of the best Christmas events to book now.
It’s officially that time of the year when we all scramble to get our Christmas calendars in order.
With family dinners, gatherings with friends and work parties to attend, the holiday period can be an extremely busy time – and with a slew of cultural events to add to the mix, it just got busier and merrier.
From illuminating light festivals to classic Christmas productions, we’ve listed some of the festive events to attend to get you in the Christmas spirit.
Lightopia London
London’s Crystal Palace Park will host the Lightopia festival, which will include a never-before-seen illuminated trail, multi-sensory interactive lights and installations, creating a winter wonderland bursting with colour.
Dates: 19 November 2021 to 2 January 2022.
Christmas at Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire
Blenheim Palace is providing nothing but festive cheer this year, including their anticipated illuminated trail, which will include a brand-new route that takes you across the South Lawn and into the woods beyond.
Inside the palace, the story of The Nutcracker has been re-imagined with each of the rooms transformed and filled with hidden surprises. Visitors can also explore the Palace’s staterooms and visitors can escape the bustle of the high street and soak up the atmosphere at The Christmas Market which returns from 19 November – 19 December 2021.
Dates: 19 November 2021 to 2 January 2022.
Christmas At Kew, London
Christmas at Kew Gardens is a truly botanical world filled with seasonal cheer for all to enjoy.
Visitors can follow a magical light trail across Kew Gardens and journey through the mesmerising flickering flames in the Fire Garden, as well as discover sparkling tunnels of light, dancing waterside reflections, and trees drenched in jewel-like colour on your way to the panoramic Palm House light display.
Dates: 17 November 2021 to 9 January 2022.
Enchanted Garden Light Trail at Webbs of Wychbold, Droitwich
A brand new Christmas event is taking place at Webbs of Wychbold and families and people of all ages will be able to embrace an enchanting fairytale world including a magical light trail in the beautiful Riverside Gardens.
Dates: 6 November 2021 to 2 January 2022.
Natural History Museum Ice Rink, London
If you’ve never been ice skating at the Natural History Museum, now is your last chance.
The 16-year London tradition is coming to an end, making this the perfect time to appreciate what organisers call “one of the most magical places to be this winter”.
Dates: 22 October 2021 to 16 January 2022 and is closed Christmas Day.
Christmas at Killerton, Exeter
From independent street food vendors bring a delicious twist to hot chocolates and toasted marshmallows to shimmering tunnels of light, guests can immerse themselves in a stunning visual display of twinkling lights, iridescent trees and so much more.
Dates: 26 November 2021 to 2 January 2022 and will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
Skate at Somerset House, London
Skating at Somerset House definitely has to be on your Christmas event list.
The magnificent ice rink transforms the neoclassical courtyard into the essential winter destination, complete with a 40ft Christmas tree, with specially curated decorations from Moët & Chandon.
From a selection of DJs playing the best contemporary music across all genres to the perfect gift selection from Hotel Chocolat, there’s no wonder why this is one of the capital’s favourite winter experiences.
Dates: 17 November 2021 to 16 January 2022.
Carols at the Royal Albert Hall, London
Nothing says Christmas like singing carols at the top of your lungs – and if there is anywhere to do it, the Royal Albert Hall is the place.
Here you can sing until your heart’s content at one of London’s most iconic venues as visitors croon along to traditional carols and modern festive arrangements.
Dates: 18 to 24 December 2021
The Nutcracker at the Royal Opera House, London
The Nutcracker has a history of mesmerising audiences and continues to decades later.
The iconic story is a festive favourite that people can see this Christmas in a reworked version that follows the journey of Clara and her Nutcracker to the Land of Sweets.
Dates: 23 November 2021 to 8 January 2022.
The Snowman at Peacock Theatre, London
Back for its 23rd year, The Snowman is a classic for its heartwarming mix of storytelling, dance and of course, music.
Dates: 20 November 2021 to 2 January 2022.
A Christmas Carol at Old Vic Theatre, London
Matthew Warchus’ smash hit production of Charles Dickens’ classic returns to The Old Vic, which is sure to be filled to the brim with music and merriment.
Dates: 13 November 2021 to 8 January 2022.
