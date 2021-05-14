Events

Date ideas in London: 5 fun things to do IRL after swiping right

Hollie Richardson
A couple on a date in London

From axe throwing to stargazing, here are five first date ideas to take advantage of as lockdown continues to ease.

It’s the summer of love, people. Although the sun is being quite coy with its shine at the moment, lockdown-easing is set to continue and entice people out of their homes. From 17 May, galleries, cinemas, events and restaurants will welcome people inside once more. That means that there will be plenty more opportunities to have fun dates – which is a good job, because there are a lot of single people looking to let their hair down right now.

Bumble has reported that over half (54%) of its users have lined up dates to take place in May, and 70% see no problem with going on up to four dates a week as restrictions ease. Tinder also reported that its swipe activity broke 3 billion in a single day back in May.

Yep, it’s time to get out there again (unless you prefer video call dating, which Hinge reports is actually still very popular among 61% of its users). If you’re looking for ideas on what to do, here are five first date ideas to book in London as lockdown eases…

  • Have some rooftop fun at Bar Elba

    It’s rooftop season! Take in the best sights in the heart of the city at Bar Elba in Waterloo. You can enjoy some cocktails, munch on some brunch and even catch a film such as Knives Out, Pretty Woman and Fear And Loathing In Las Vegas. Your disposition will remain sunny even if the rain starts to pour.

  • Impress them with a hole in one at Swingers

    FORE! In line with government restrictions, Swingers City and Swingers West End will be reopening on Wednesday 19 May. It’s time to get competitive with your date on the indoor crazy golf course. You can sit down for cocktails and tasty street-style food afterwards.

  • Watch a film in the great outdoors together

    It’s time to go old school dating. Independent cinemas will be reopening their doors again, which includes the Electric Cinema on Portobello Road. Sit back on a comfy couch, order some wine and watch an award-winning new film such as Nomadland, Sound Of Metal and Judas And The Black Messiah.

  • Let off some steam with axe throwing

    Looking for something a bit different to do with your date? Whistle Punks is reopening on 20 May, inviting you to try your hand at urban axe throwing. Instructors will teach you the art of axe throwing and the pumping music will really get you in the mood to give it all you’ve got. 

  • Get starry-eyed at the Royal Observatory in Greenwich

    What’s more romantic than a bit of stargazing together? Royal Museums Greenwich will re-open on Monday 17 May, which includes the Royal Observatory. You can sit back and get lost in the planetarium shows and astronomy talks, then go for a walk around beautiful Greenwich.

Image: Getty

Hollie Richardson

Hollie is a digital writer at Stylist.co.uk, mainly covering the daily news on women’s issues, politics, celebrities and entertainment. She also keeps an ear out for the best podcast episodes to share with readers. Oh, and don’t even get her started on Outlander…