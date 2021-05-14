Date ideas in London: 5 fun things to do IRL after swiping right
Hollie Richardson
From axe throwing to stargazing, here are five first date ideas to take advantage of as lockdown continues to ease.
It’s the summer of love, people. Although the sun is being quite coy with its shine at the moment, lockdown-easing is set to continue and entice people out of their homes. From 17 May, galleries, cinemas, events and restaurants will welcome people inside once more. That means that there will be plenty more opportunities to have fun dates – which is a good job, because there are a lot of single people looking to let their hair down right now.
Bumble has reported that over half (54%) of its users have lined up dates to take place in May, and 70% see no problem with going on up to four dates a week as restrictions ease. Tinder also reported that its swipe activity broke 3 billion in a single day back in May.
Yep, it’s time to get out there again (unless you prefer video call dating, which Hinge reports is actually still very popular among 61% of its users). If you’re looking for ideas on what to do, here are five first date ideas to book in London as lockdown eases…
Have some rooftop fun at Bar Elba
Impress them with a hole in one at Swingers
Watch a film in the great outdoors together
Let off some steam with axe throwing
Get starry-eyed at the Royal Observatory in Greenwich
