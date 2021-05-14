Bumble has reported that over half (54%) of its users have lined up dates to take place in May, and 70% see no problem with going on up to four dates a week as restrictions ease. Tinder also reported that its swipe activity broke 3 billion in a single day back in May.

Yep, it’s time to get out there again (unless you prefer video call dating, which Hinge reports is actually still very popular among 61% of its users). If you’re looking for ideas on what to do, here are five first date ideas to book in London as lockdown eases…