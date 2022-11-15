Things to do in London: a free virtual reality experience narrated by David Attenborough is coming later this month
Lauren Geall
Immerse yourself in the world of flight with the new David Attenborough VR experience setting up shop in London’s Westfield White City.
David Attenborough has one of those voices you just can’t help but listen to. Whether he’s narrating a fight between two giraffes or explaining the intricate ecosystem of a rainforest, the esteemed documentarian is an expert at delivering voiceovers that are calming and engaging all at once.
And now, Attenborough’s voice is taking on a starring role in a new virtual reality experience that’s heading to London’s Westfield White City later this month.
The pop-up, which is being held in the centre’s Atrium, will allow guests to immerse themselves in Attenborough’s much-loved Conquest Of The Skies documentary, coming face-to-face with flying creatures ranging from butterflies and hummingbirds to dinosaurs.
As part of the free experience, visitors will get the chance to use Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headsets to view a special cut of the film and interact with the film’s flying creatures using augmented reality.
“With this activation, we wanted to use immersive technologies to bring to life the magic of Conquest Of The Skies,” said Charlotte Fletcher, activation creative assistant at Alchemy Immersive, which is launching the experience in partnership with Meta.
“Through the power of VR and AR, people will be able to meet and interact with flying creatures, such as a quetzalcoatlus, in the middle of Westfield! With the set design, we have worked to immerse members of the public so that we are enhancing these learnings from David Attenborough, who reminds us of the possibilities for connection and transformation for people, systems and planet.”
While it may not be the most seasonal event out there – and you can find out about all the Christmas events going on around London with the help of our dedicated guide – it’s a great opportunity to learn more about the evolution of flight using new, exciting technology.
Plus, if you’re not much of a fan of Christmas shopping, it’s a great way to spice up a trip to the shops.
Conquest of the Skies VR opens in Westfield White City from 29 November – 4 December.
Images: Westfield White City & Meta