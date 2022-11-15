David Attenborough has one of those voices you just can’t help but listen to. Whether he’s narrating a fight between two giraffes or explaining the intricate ecosystem of a rainforest, the esteemed documentarian is an expert at delivering voiceovers that are calming and engaging all at once.

And now, Attenborough’s voice is taking on a starring role in a new virtual reality experience that’s heading to London’s Westfield White City later this month.

The pop-up, which is being held in the centre’s Atrium, will allow guests to immerse themselves in Attenborough’s much-loved Conquest Of The Skies documentary, coming face-to-face with flying creatures ranging from butterflies and hummingbirds to dinosaurs.