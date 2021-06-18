Last year, the drag community was hit hard by the pandemic. The closure of LGBTQ+ spaces meant that events and gatherings have been paused for nearly 18 months. “I fear that, because budgets have been squeezed, we will see a lot of queens taking off their heels and setting them aside for the last time,” Muslim drag queen, Asifa Lahore, told Stylist during the summer. However, she insisted, “Drag will survive.”

Now that lockdown is easing and spaces are starting to reopen, we know that Lahore was 100% right. Sure, we’re still waiting for nightclubs to return, but there are still plenty of other ways to join and celebrate the drag community in real life again. And, with Pride Month in full swing, now is definitely the time to book plans this month and beyond.