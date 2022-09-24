From Yayoi Kusama’s sell-out Infinity Mirror Rooms at the Tate Modern to the Frida Kahlo experience, London’s immersive art scene has never been more popular. And now the UK’s biggest immersive art experience is coming to the capital from 7 October.

Frameless is giving art and culture lovers alike the ultimate opportunity to get up-close and personal with unique and interactive interpretations of iconic masterpieces, from artists such as Cezanne, Kandinsky, Monet, Canaletto, Rembrandt and Klimt.