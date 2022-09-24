Frameless: how to get tickets for the UK’s biggest immersive art experience this October
Move over, Infinity Mirror rooms: there’s a new immersive art experience in town.
From Yayoi Kusama’s sell-out Infinity Mirror Rooms at the Tate Modern to the Frida Kahlo experience, London’s immersive art scene has never been more popular. And now the UK’s biggest immersive art experience is coming to the capital from 7 October.
Frameless is giving art and culture lovers alike the ultimate opportunity to get up-close and personal with unique and interactive interpretations of iconic masterpieces, from artists such as Cezanne, Kandinsky, Monet, Canaletto, Rembrandt and Klimt.
Taking up over 30,000 square feet in Marble Arch, London, you’ll have the opportunity to come toe-to-toe with works such as Edvard Munch’s Scream, Monet’s The Waterlily Pond and abstract paintings from the likes of Kandinsky.
The works will be displayed in a series of spectacular galleries dedicated to four themes: Beyond Reality, Colour In Motion, The World Around Us and The Art Of Abstraction.
In total, Frameless showcases 40 different interactive digital interpretations of masterpieces by 28 iconic artists including Canaletto, Cézanne, Dalí, Kandinsky, Klimt, Monet, Rembrandt and van Gogh.
But it’s not just about the art. Alongside the four immersive galleries, Frameless provides a unique setting for a bite to eat and drink. From early morning coffees and breakfast bites to Poke bowls and sandwiches to an evening menu of sharing boards and a wide selection of drinks, it’s the perfect way to spend a weekend in the city.
Tickets are on sale now and start from £15. Will you be booking?
Book tickets for the Frameless experience here.
Images: Jordan Curtis Hughes/Tom Dymond