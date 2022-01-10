Activities: 9 fun things to do online that don’t involve watching TV
Take your January to the next level with our list of things to do.
January is always a particularly boring month.
After an events-filled December, the post-Christmas and new year’s high comes to a halt in January, with many of us hibernating for the month and wondering what the rest of the year will turn out like.
This often leaves us feeling bored as our social life remains pretty scarce. And with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and rise of the Omicron variant, more of us are spending time at home, bored, with not a whole lot to do but watch TV.
Luckily, there are many events and activities to take part in online to keep you occupied this month – and we’ve shared 13 recommendations for you to consider this month.
Play Wordle
Wordle is the game everybody is talking about and we’re obsessed with it. The premise of the game is simple: all you have to do is guess the ‘Wordle’ of the day (a random five-letter word) in under six guesses.
While it sounds pretty basic, the game has captured the minds of many and is sure to keep you occupied.
Take part in Michal Peele's dance classes
Listen to a TED Talk
Want to learn a new skill? Get some words of encouragement from leading figures across sport, entertainment, tech and more? Then listening to a few TED talks may be for you.
At a time where motivation can be low, listening to some encouraging words can be the key to lifting your spirits.
Print off some drawings to colour in
Colouring can be a relaxing experience that allows your creativity to flow while keeping you busy – and these free drawings are easy to download and print and can provide endless fun.
Listen to a podcast
Take a personality quiz
Are you an introvert or an extrovert? Creative or logical? If you’re not too sure, take the personality test to learn more about yourself than you ever did before.
Take part in a paint and sip class
Paint while sipping on a glass of wine with an online paint and sip class. The classes take place both IRL and online, gathering groups of people on Zoom to enjoy some painting and drinking – sounds like a good time to me.
Start learning a new language
If one of your new year’s resolutions is to start learning a new language, now is the perfect time to get started. Head to Duolingo and pick the language of your choice and get going – you’ll be fluent in no time!
Take part in a vegan for beginners workshop
So you’ve made the decision to give up meat but still need a little help navigating your new lifestyle – well, this is the class for you. From live cooking events to guides on what to eat, this will be the workshop you need to start your new veganism journey.
Images: courtesy of brands