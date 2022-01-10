January is always a particularly boring month.

After an events-filled December, the post-Christmas and new year’s high comes to a halt in January, with many of us hibernating for the month and wondering what the rest of the year will turn out like.

This often leaves us feeling bored as our social life remains pretty scarce. And with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and rise of the Omicron variant, more of us are spending time at home, bored, with not a whole lot to do but watch TV.