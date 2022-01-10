Young businesswoman using laptop while sitting in bedroom at home
Activities: 9 fun things to do online that don’t involve watching TV

Take your January to the next level with our list of things to do.

January is always a particularly boring month.

After an events-filled December, the post-Christmas and new year’s high comes to a halt in January, with many of us hibernating for the month and wondering what the rest of the year will turn out like.

This often leaves us feeling bored as our social life remains pretty scarce. And with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and rise of the Omicron variant, more of us are spending time at home, bored, with not a whole lot to do but watch TV.

Luckily, there are many events and activities to take part in online to keep you occupied this month – and we’ve shared 13 recommendations for you to consider this month.

  • Play Wordle

    woman in green jumper checking mobile at home desk
    Things to do: Play Wordle

    Wordle is the game everybody is talking about and we’re obsessed with it. The premise of the game is simple: all you have to do is guess the ‘Wordle’ of the day (a random five-letter word) in under six guesses.

    While it sounds pretty basic, the game has captured the minds of many and is sure to keep you occupied.

    FIND OUT MORE HERE

  • Take part in Michal Peele's dance classes

    If you don’t feel comfortable going to the gym, you can still quench your fitness thirst with a home workout – and Michael Peele’s dance classes are the ones we’ve got our eye on. From his 20-minute hip-hop fit dance workout to a 10-minute cardio dance workout, get moving around your home with this energetic and fun dance class.

  • Listen to a TED Talk

    Young woman working on laptop in bedroom
    Things to do online: Watch a TED talk

    Want to learn a new skill? Get some words of encouragement from leading figures across sport, entertainment, tech and more? Then listening to a few TED talks may be for you.

    At a time where motivation can be low, listening to some encouraging words can be the key to lifting your spirits.

    VISIT HERE

  • Print off some drawings to colour in

    Woman coloring doodle with color pencils for relaxation
    Things to do: Colour in some drawings

    Colouring can be a relaxing experience that allows your creativity to flow while keeping you busy – and these free drawings are easy to download and print and can provide endless fun.

    VISIT HERE

  • Listen to a podcast

    12 therapeutic self-care podcasts to listen to if you’re feeling anxious or alone right now
    Things to do: Listen to podcasts

    Podcasts are a great way to pass the time. With some as short as 30-minutes and as long as three hours, you’ll be able to find podcasts of all genres to spend your time. 

  • Take a personality quiz

    young Asian woman working from home
    Things to do: Take a personality quiz

    Are you an introvert or an extrovert? Creative or logical? If you’re not too sure, take the personality test to learn more about yourself than you ever did before.

    VISIT HERE

  • Take part in a paint and sip class

    Mature female artist working in her studi
    Things to do: A paint and sip class

    Paint while sipping on a glass of wine with an online paint and sip class. The classes take place both IRL and online, gathering groups of people on Zoom to enjoy some painting and drinking – sounds like a good time to me.

    BOOK NOW

  • Start learning a new language

    Student with dictionary and textbook
    Things to do: Learn a new language

    If one of your new year’s resolutions is to start learning a new language, now is the perfect time to get started. Head to Duolingo and pick the language of your choice and get going – you’ll be fluent in no time!

    VISIT HERE

  • Take part in a vegan for beginners workshop

    Lunch food from the vegan restaurant Buddha Bowl
    Things to do: Take part in a vegan workshop

    So you’ve made the decision to give up meat but still need a little help navigating your new lifestyle – well, this is the class for you. From live cooking events to guides on what to eat, this will be the workshop you need to start your new veganism journey.

    BOOK HERE

