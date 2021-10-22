When I think of Halloween, my mind instantly goes back to my childhood. Like many, I would go trick-or-treating, knocking on one neighbour’s door to another (supervised of course) while earnestly grabbing a fist full of sweets, which would undoubtedly leave me in a sugar coma for the rest of the night.

Reflecting on those times made me realise that the joy – and the buzz – of Halloween doesn’t really feel the same the older you get. From trick-or-treating to stumbling your way through university Halloween club nights, once you passed that phase in life the celebrations tend to get a little scarce – or so I thought.

For those who are looking to celebrate the spooky season in style, there are a number of events taking place across the capital that will cater to every need.

From themed afternoon brunches to pumpkin carving masterclasses, here is our guide to a grown-up Halloween which is sure to bring that spark back into your life, with a cocktail or pumpkin in hand.