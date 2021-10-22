Events

Halloween: 11 stylish and spooky events to book in London now

Leah Sinclair
From a pumpkin carving class at Bluebird to partying the night away at The Ivy, these Halloween events will have you celebrating the spooky season in style.

When I think of Halloween, my mind instantly goes back to my childhood. Like many, I would go trick-or-treating, knocking on one neighbour’s door to another (supervised of course) while earnestly grabbing a fist full of sweets, which would undoubtedly leave me in a sugar coma for the rest of the night.

Reflecting on those times made me realise that the joy – and the buzz – of Halloween doesn’t really feel the same the older you get. From trick-or-treating to stumbling your way through university Halloween club nights, once you passed that phase in life the celebrations tend to get a little scarce – or so I thought.

For those who are looking to celebrate the spooky season in style, there are a number of events taking place across the capital that will cater to every need.

From themed afternoon brunches to pumpkin carving masterclasses, here is our guide to a grown-up Halloween which is sure to bring that spark back into your life, with a cocktail or pumpkin in hand.

  • Halloween at Sumosan Twiga

    halloween 2021 events Sumosan Twiga cocktail
    Halloween at Sumosan Twiga

    Head down to Sumosan Twiga in Knightsbridge for three days of spooky fun over the Halloween weekend. The Japanese restaurant will provide guests with some hauntingly good cocktails and special dishes, from their red prawn carpaccio with crispy pumpkin to the semifreddo al torroncino with black crumble.

    Date: Until 31 October

    Location: 165 Sloane St, London SW1X 9QB

  • Pumpkin masterclass at Bluebird Chelsea

    This family-friendly event at Bluebird will see people take part in a spooky yet stylish two-hour pumpkin carving class, which will also provide a soft drink for children and a Cointreau cocktail for adults.

    Blooming Haus Luxury Event Florist will be inspiring people to get extra creative with their pumpkin designs this year, helping you to spook them up with seasonal elements.

    Date: 28-31 October

    Location: 350 King’s Rd, London SW3 5UU

  • La Maison Gothique Pop Up Halloween Experience at STK

    halloween 2021 stk grey goose vodka cocktails
    STK Cocktails Halloween

    STK London Westminster will convert into a gothic underworld for a week-long La Maison Gothique Pop Up which launches 27 October.

    Filled with skeleton-driving Cadillacs, creepy candelabras, flickering candles, and faceless skulls, STK will be an unforgettable dining experience this Halloween – not to mention, they will be offering a selection of devilishly decadent cocktails in partnership with Grey Goose Vodka.

    Date: 27 October - 31 October

    Location: 30 John Islip St, London SW1P 4DD

  • Halloween at The Ivy Soho Brasserie

    halloween events 2021 cocktail
    The Ivy Soho Brasserie

    Enjoy live entertainment and limited-edition cocktails at The Ivy Soho Brasserie.

    Guests will be able to make their way through the entrance adorned with beautiful florals and foliage and enjoy a series of limited-edition cocktails.

    Date: 11 October - 7 November

    Location: 26-28 Broadwick St, London W1F 8JB

  • Halloween Pumpkin Market at Covent Garden

    halloween 2021 events pumpkin flowers
    Covent Garden Halloween Pumpkin Market

    Covent Garden will turn into a pumpkin paradise with the return of the Halloween Pumpkin Market. 

    The market will feature over two hundred pumpkins, squashes and gourds available to purchase in various shapes and sizes and is run by Classic Fresh Foods who are based in New Covent Garden Market.

    Date: 29-31 October

  • Day of the Dead at Chotto Matte

    halloween 2021 events Chotto Matte restaurant
    Chotto Matte

    Celebrate Day of the Dead at Chotto Matte, which will offer incredible Nikkei dishes and entertainment to celebrate this Latin American tradition.

    Guests can choose from an array of limited-edition cocktails in collaboration with Mexican tequila brand Código, including the delightful but deadly Midnight in Lima, comprising of Codigo Anejo Tequila, amontillado sherry, cocchi di torino vermouth and blackberry smoke, and the Dulce Muerte’with Codigo Blanco Tequila and peach liqueur.

    On Saturday, incredible performers, DJ sets and musicians will also provide an exclusive day of entertainment from brunch to late night.

    Date: 26 October - 2 November

    Location: 11 - 13 Frith St, London W1D 4RB

  • Coya Halloween brunch

    halloween 2021 events coya mayfair cocktails
    Coya Halloween Brunch and Party

    This Halloween, Coya Mayfair will host a Halloween brunch, which is not to be missed.

    Beyond the food, the brunch will showcase dancers and performers from the Peruvian forest and guests can expect an immersive experience taking them on a journey through South America with a mysterious twist. 

    Date: From 28 October - 30 October

    Location: Coya Mayfair and Angel Court

  • Halloween at Backyard Cinema

    Watch some classic Halloween films at Backyard Cinema to experience your favourite scary movies like never before.

    For one week only, you can watch the likes of Candyman and Beetlejuice in a space decorated with cobwebs, pumpkins and some rather questionable characters.

    Date: Capital Studios, Ram Quarter, 13 Wandsworth Plain, London SW18 1ET

    Location: Until 31 October

  • Ghost tour at Eltham Palace

    halloween 2021 events man tour london
    Ghost tour at Eltham Palace

    If you’re looking for an eerie Halloween experience, explore the grounds of Eltham Palace and Gardens in the dark on a special tour. 

    Storytellers will guide you on a bone-chilling journey through the past, with tales of ghosts, supernatural sightings and horrors from history.

    Date: 28 - 31 October

    Location: Court Yard, Eltham, Greenwich, SE9 5QE/ SE9 5NP

  • Halloween at Swingers

    halloween 2021 events swingers
    Swingers Crazy Golf

    Get into the competitive spirit with a game of crazy golf at Swingers.

    This year, Swingers will be transformed to a Halloween lair, complete with cobwebbed enclaves, a grown-up trick-or-treating wheel of fortune, and a cocktail menu for those up to the challenge.

    Date: 29-31 October

    Location: 15 John Prince’s St, London W1G 0AB

