Halloween: 11 stylish and spooky events to book in London now
- Leah Sinclair
- Published
From a pumpkin carving class at Bluebird to partying the night away at The Ivy, these Halloween events will have you celebrating the spooky season in style.
When I think of Halloween, my mind instantly goes back to my childhood. Like many, I would go trick-or-treating, knocking on one neighbour’s door to another (supervised of course) while earnestly grabbing a fist full of sweets, which would undoubtedly leave me in a sugar coma for the rest of the night.
Reflecting on those times made me realise that the joy – and the buzz – of Halloween doesn’t really feel the same the older you get. From trick-or-treating to stumbling your way through university Halloween club nights, once you passed that phase in life the celebrations tend to get a little scarce – or so I thought.
For those who are looking to celebrate the spooky season in style, there are a number of events taking place across the capital that will cater to every need.
From themed afternoon brunches to pumpkin carving masterclasses, here is our guide to a grown-up Halloween which is sure to bring that spark back into your life, with a cocktail or pumpkin in hand.
Halloween at Sumosan Twiga
Head down to Sumosan Twiga in Knightsbridge for three days of spooky fun over the Halloween weekend. The Japanese restaurant will provide guests with some hauntingly good cocktails and special dishes, from their red prawn carpaccio with crispy pumpkin to the semifreddo al torroncino with black crumble.
Date: Until 31 October
Location: 165 Sloane St, London SW1X 9QB
Pumpkin masterclass at Bluebird Chelsea
La Maison Gothique Pop Up Halloween Experience at STK
STK London Westminster will convert into a gothic underworld for a week-long La Maison Gothique Pop Up which launches 27 October.
Filled with skeleton-driving Cadillacs, creepy candelabras, flickering candles, and faceless skulls, STK will be an unforgettable dining experience this Halloween – not to mention, they will be offering a selection of devilishly decadent cocktails in partnership with Grey Goose Vodka.
Date: 27 October - 31 October
Location: 30 John Islip St, London SW1P 4DD
Halloween at The Ivy Soho Brasserie
Enjoy live entertainment and limited-edition cocktails at The Ivy Soho Brasserie.
Guests will be able to make their way through the entrance adorned with beautiful florals and foliage and enjoy a series of limited-edition cocktails.
Date: 11 October - 7 November
Location: 26-28 Broadwick St, London W1F 8JB
Halloween Pumpkin Market at Covent Garden
Covent Garden will turn into a pumpkin paradise with the return of the Halloween Pumpkin Market.
The market will feature over two hundred pumpkins, squashes and gourds available to purchase in various shapes and sizes and is run by Classic Fresh Foods who are based in New Covent Garden Market.
Date: 29-31 October
Day of the Dead at Chotto Matte
Celebrate Day of the Dead at Chotto Matte, which will offer incredible Nikkei dishes and entertainment to celebrate this Latin American tradition.
Guests can choose from an array of limited-edition cocktails in collaboration with Mexican tequila brand Código, including the delightful but deadly Midnight in Lima, comprising of Codigo Anejo Tequila, amontillado sherry, cocchi di torino vermouth and blackberry smoke, and the Dulce Muerte’with Codigo Blanco Tequila and peach liqueur.
On Saturday, incredible performers, DJ sets and musicians will also provide an exclusive day of entertainment from brunch to late night.
Date: 26 October - 2 November
Location: 11 - 13 Frith St, London W1D 4RB
Coya Halloween brunch
This Halloween, Coya Mayfair will host a Halloween brunch, which is not to be missed.
Beyond the food, the brunch will showcase dancers and performers from the Peruvian forest and guests can expect an immersive experience taking them on a journey through South America with a mysterious twist.
Date: From 28 October - 30 October
Location: Coya Mayfair and Angel Court
Halloween at Backyard Cinema
Ghost tour at Eltham Palace
If you’re looking for an eerie Halloween experience, explore the grounds of Eltham Palace and Gardens in the dark on a special tour.
Storytellers will guide you on a bone-chilling journey through the past, with tales of ghosts, supernatural sightings and horrors from history.
Date: 28 - 31 October
Location: Court Yard, Eltham, Greenwich, SE9 5QE/ SE9 5NP
Halloween at Swingers
Get into the competitive spirit with a game of crazy golf at Swingers.
This year, Swingers will be transformed to a Halloween lair, complete with cobwebbed enclaves, a grown-up trick-or-treating wheel of fortune, and a cocktail menu for those up to the challenge.
Date: 29-31 October
Location: 15 John Prince’s St, London W1G 0AB
Images: Sumosan Twiga; STK; The Ivy; Covent Garden Market; Chotto Matte; Coya; English Heritage; Swingers