Harry Potter Photographic Exhibition promises to take guests on a journey through the memories of the 10 years spent creating the franchise’s filmmaking magic, using a display of behind-the-scenes images that have never been seen before in one place.

Housing hundreds of iconic photographs, the exhibition will take fans behind the camera during key moments in the film series, from Harry’s first journey from Platform 9 ¾ through to the Battle of Hogwarts from the final film in the series.

And the best part is that there are plenty of opportunities to take brilliant photos of your own.