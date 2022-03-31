“The experience of being labelled melodramatic, hysterical or overly emotional when talking about issues we face is one that is almost universal among those of us who are women or other marginalised genders,” Bee tells Stylist.

“Along with being called “overdramatic” or “attention-seeking” or being told your lived experience is “not that bad”, there are so many ways the sexist “hysterical” comes up today,” co-curator Eliza Hatch adds.

“When I started Cheer Up Luv, a photo series that documents stories of sexual harassment, I was criticised for highlighting everyday stories of harassment that many thought to be “not as serious”. It’s a common form of gaslighting that’s used to slow the progression of gender equality, and it’s a response that I’m eager to disrupt.”