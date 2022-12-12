9 of the best winter igloos to visit in London this Christmas
Looking to make the most of winter in London? These are nine of the best festive igloos to book in the capital this December,

There’s nothing quite like Christmas in London. From the incredible light displays to ice skating rinks, seasonal markets and more – we’re all about soaking up every last ounce of festive fun that the capital has to offer.

And after the last two year’s celebrations were been largely interrupted by the pandemic, we’re looking for every way possible to make the most of 2022. So what could be better than booking an al fresco igloo to enjoy with your nearest and dearest? Forget busy bars, packed pubs and crowded restaurants, the ultimate way to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year has got to be taking in the city skyline in your own private pod, seasonal tipple in hand, of course.

Keen to know more? Here are nine of the best festive igloos to book in London this Christmas.  

  • Coppa Club

    With not one but two locations in London, Coppa Club’s igloos are here to bring the festive vibes – whether you happen to live south-east or west. A year-round fixture at both locations, for winter, the domes have been given a Christmas-ready look, complete with seasonal foliage, twinkling fairy lights and cosy blankets to keep you warm.

    Enjoy dazzling views of The Shard at the Tower Bridge spot or head over to the riverfront location in Putney – with both offering festive three-course menus and a drinks package to indulge in.

    Coppa Club Putney, 29 Brewhouse Lane, London, SW15 2JX

    Coppa Club Tower Bridge, 3 Three Quays Walk Lower Thames Street London EC3R 6AH

    coppaclub.co.uk

  • Vinegar Yard

    Want all the fun of a ski holiday without the actual skiing part? Look no further then Vinegar Yard’s apres-ski-themed pods this winter. Taking over the venue’s mezzanine space, the igloos have been created in partnership with Grey Goose – so you can expect plenty of festive tipples, including the likes of espresso martinis featuring Grey Goose vodka, coffee liqueur and a shot of espresso and gingergoose martinis featuring Grey Goose vodka, ginger syrup and lime juice.

    The four pods can fit up to six guests and are perfect for a seasonal catch-up with friends whatever the weather, thanks to the festive lighting and cosy heaters. There’s plenty of food to enjoy from the resident street food traders, which include Nanny Bill’s, Nik’s Kitchen and Baba G’s.

    72-82 St Thomas St, London SE1 3QU

    vinegaryard.london

  • Jimmy’s Pop Up

    Back for another season, Jimmy Garcia’s Southbank pods are taking on a ‘fire and fromage’ theme this winter. Accommodating up to 10 guests, the heated igloos promise all the hustle and bustle of the Thames-side location with the intimacy of a private dining experience.

    The three-course menu features the likes of wild game terrine and winter pumpkin soup to start, with sharing mains including traditional alpine fondue and a boozy hot chocolate to finish. Plus, if you miss out on booking a private igloo, the venue is also serving an all-you-can-eat Raclette and S’mores Bar that more than makes up for it.

    Southbank Centre, Belvedere Road, London SE1 8XX

    jimmyspopup.com

  • Aviary

    If your drink of choice is always a G&T, we recommend making a beeline for Finsbury Square’s Aviary this winter and booking in for their rooftop igloos. The seasonal residency is in partnership with Monkey 47 gin, so you know there will be plenty of cocktails to be had.

    Not only can you take in a panorama view of London’s skyline while sipping on your drink in the festive, heated pods, but you can also look forward to feasting on a menu of cheese or chocolate fondues (or both). Fondue and a view – what’s not to love?

    10th Floor Montcalm, 22-25 Finsbury Square, London EC2A 1DX

    aviarylondon.com

  • Skylight

    Looking to book in for a larger group gathering this December? Skylight’s cosy igloos are ideal for parties of up to 10 guests, with the venue also offering private alpine huts for up to 14.

    The heated fake snow-dusted domes offer a menu of alpine-inspired street food dishes, along with winter cocktails and mulled wine. Plus, did we mention that the rooftop space also has its own ice-skating rink? Perfect for a pre- or post-dinner activity.

    Tobacco Dock, London E1W 2SF

    skylightbars.com

  • Wagtail

    Opened back in May, the City of London’s Wagtail has gone all out for its first festive season. Offering unbeatable 360-degree views of central London landmarks, the rooftop bar’s igloos have been decked out with natural foliage and twinkling lights for the ultimate winter wonderland experience.

    The two fully-heated pods can fit up to 18 people standing or 12 seated, with a special Christmas feasting menu available that can be served alongside seasonal cocktails by Johnnie Walker Blue Label.

    68 King William Street, London EC4N 7HR

    wagtaillondon.com

  • Bar Elba

    Back for another season, Bar Elba’s popular pods are available for private hire everyday this winter, fitting up to fifteen guests each. Boasting 360-degree city views and decked out in full festive finery, they promise to be the ultimate venue for your Christmas drinks, with a food and drink menu available to be ordered direct to your pod.

    Plus, there’s no need to worry about naff DJs, with each dome having full access to your own playlist.

    111 Waterloo Rd, London SE1 8SG

    bar-elba.co.uk

  • Mercer Roof Terrace

    Sitting atop the Vintry & Mercer hotel, the Mercer Roof Terrace’s winter igloos are hard to beat. Sweeping views of London’s skyline, from St Paul’s Cathedral to The Shard, are coupled with faux fur blankets and flickering candles for the ultimate cosy atmosphere.

    With the pods seating between five to eight people, they’re the ideal choice for a more intimate festive vibe.

    20 Garlick Hill, London EC4V 2AU

    vintryandmercer.com

  • The Waterway

    With just one extra-special igloo available to book, The Waterway’s festive al fresco space is the ultimate private dining experience this Christmas. 

    Fitting up to six and decked out with a plethora of fairy lights, guests will feast on a menu of seasonal dishes including pumpkin and roast chestnut soup, wild mushroom ravioli and chocolate and cranberry tart – not forgetting plenty of mulled wine and spiced apple martinis to wash it all down.

    54 Formosa St, London W9 2JU

    thewaterway.co.uk

