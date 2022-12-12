9 of the best winter igloos to visit in London this Christmas

There’s nothing quite like Christmas in London. From the incredible light displays to ice skating rinks, seasonal markets and more – we’re all about soaking up every last ounce of festive fun that the capital has to offer.

And after the last two year’s celebrations were been largely interrupted by the pandemic, we’re looking for every way possible to make the most of 2022. So what could be better than booking an al fresco igloo to enjoy with your nearest and dearest? Forget busy bars, packed pubs and crowded restaurants, the ultimate way to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year has got to be taking in the city skyline in your own private pod, seasonal tipple in hand, of course.