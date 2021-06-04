Diana wore the infamous David and Elizabeth Emanuel gown for her wedding to Prince Charles at St Paul’s Cathedral in London in 1981, sparking a wave of copycat designs. The elaborate embroidery featured 10,000 pearls and it had a record-breaking 25-foot train.

She had a blue ribbon stitched to the inside of her waistband to count for her ‘something blue’, and wore an 18th century-era tiara from her family’s heirloom collection as her ‘something borrowed’. Inside the back of the gown, the Emanuels fixed an 18-carat gold trinket studded with white diamonds to the label.

In the latest season of The Crown, David Emanuel helped to create the dress for Emma Corrin to wear, reminding viewers just how spectacular it was. And now, the original dress is going to be on display in Kensington Palace for the first time in 25 years.