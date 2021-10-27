For every person, there is an act or activity that is sure to get them feeling Christmassy. Whether it’s drinking hot chocolate and curling up with a Christmas film or taking to the ice with carols ringing in your ears. But one thing that well and truly marks the beginning of Christmas each year is festive lights.

Twinkling on a tree. Strung from houses. Or, in this case, illuminating the south London scenery.

Lightopia, held this year in Crystal Palace Park, promises to be London’s “finest festival of lights this Christmas” and, going off previous years’, it lives up to its word.