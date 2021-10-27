Things to do in London: visit the Lightopia installation transforming Crystal Palace Park into a winter wonderland
Lightopia is the London light installation that will take your breath away – and get you in the festive spirit.
For every person, there is an act or activity that is sure to get them feeling Christmassy. Whether it’s drinking hot chocolate and curling up with a Christmas film or taking to the ice with carols ringing in your ears. But one thing that well and truly marks the beginning of Christmas each year is festive lights.
Twinkling on a tree. Strung from houses. Or, in this case, illuminating the south London scenery.
Lightopia, held this year in Crystal Palace Park, promises to be London’s “finest festival of lights this Christmas” and, going off previous years’, it lives up to its word.
The never-before-seen illuminated trail will feature stunning, multi-sensory interactive lights and lantern installations, creating a winter wonderland bursting with colour, making this a spectacular addition for all the family for this festive season.
Having previously featured the likes of vibrant reindeer, glowing lanterns and neon peacocks, Lightopia truly is a sight to behold. Follow the 2km festive light trail and watch the history of Crystal Palace come to life among spectacularly-lit figures, including 22 breath-taking trees that come to life through the power of light and human connection.
According to the organisers, Lightopia’s enrapturing displays each tell a significant story, one of wonder and rebirth. “Mixing ancient Chinese beliefs and symbols with the magic of Christmas to bring you a light show you will never forget. Inspiring hope for a spectacular future and festive season filled with warmth. Be wowed by the giant displays and learn about their stories as you follow the trail, mixing Christmas awe with discovery along the wonderland of light.”
And if you’re not based in London, the good news is that sites in Manchester and Alton Towers are also available to visit, so you won’t miss out on the festive spirit.
Will you be taking a visit?
Tickets start from £19.50 for adults and £13 for children, and booking is open now.
Images: Lightopia