Where to see Christmas lights in London 2022: the best festive displays from Covent Garden to Crystal Palace
Feeling in the festive mood already? Add these magical light displays to your Christmas event calendar.
While we may not get snow every year, one thing we can rely on to get is in the Christmas spirit is a festive lights display. And London knows how to do it right. When November and December roll around, there really is nothing more magical than walking the twinkling length of Regent Street or marvelling at the neon illuminations of Covent Garden.
Not only are they the perfect way to get into the Christmas mood – when the city glows brighter, people genuinely seem happier – but the best part is, many of them are free to admire.
So, without further ado, here are all the best Christmas light displays in London to know for 2022.
Where to see Christmas lights in London 2022
Carnaby Christmas lights
World famous for its iconic and eye-catching installations, Carnaby is welcoming visitors once again with an immersive installation for 2022.
Celebrating 25 years of lighting up central London, this year’s theme is a mesmerising medley of the most-loved pieces from the past. Think favourites like neon lyrics from Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody, glittering Rolling Stones tongues, a giant snowman, colourful palm trees from Carnaby Carnival, as well as underwater scenes from the unforgettable Under The Sea.
One thing’s for sure: you won’t want to miss it.
When: From 8 November
Where: Carnaby Street, W1
Entry: Free
Lightopia
Lightopia, held in Crystal Palace Park, promises to be London’s “finest festival of lights this Christmas” and, going off previous years’ offerings, it lives up to its word.
Featuring a ‘fire-breathing’ dragon, a magical illuminated forest and a 15-metre-tall water show over the lower lake, Lightopia truly is a sight to behold. Follow the 2km festive light trail and watch the history of Crystal Palace come to life among spectacularly lit figures.
When: 17 November to 2 January
Where: Crystal Palace Park, SE19
Entry: Tickets start from £19.50 for adults and £13 for children
Covent Garden Christmas
Set to be the “most magical year yet”, the festive spirit is also returning to the capital’s iconic Covent Garden. Daily ‘snow’ showers, market stalls and, of course, the iconic Christmas tree are all on display, with decorations twinkling daily from 7am until 11pm.
When: From 8 November
Where: Covent Garden, WC2
Entry: Free
Belgravia
Venture to the swanky south-west of the city to take in the lights of Elizabeth Street and Motcomb Street in Belgravia. Warm up with mulled wine and hot chocolate, shop for festive gifts and enjoy carols as you amble down the charmingly decorated streets.
When: From 9 November
Where: Belgravia, SW1X
Entry: Free
Christmas at Kenwood
Nestled among the natural flora and fauna of the world-famous Hampstead Heath, this sensational north London light trail is sure to captivate visitors of all ages. See Christmas in a new light as you stroll through the stunning grounds and finish off your festive treat with warming food and cocktails.
When: 2 December to 1 January
Where: Hampstead Heath, NW3
Entry: Tickets start from £29.50 for adults, £22.50 for children
Oxford Street and Regent Street
The ultimate London light experience. Whether you’re finishing off some last-minute gift shopping or watching the twinkle from the window of a taxi, it really doesn’t feel like Christmas until you’ve taken in the sights and sounds of the city’s busiest streets.
This year, the stunning ‘The Spirit of Christmas’ scheme will return, soaring through the skies above the Regent Street and St James’s neighbourhoods.
When: 9 November to 3 January
Where: Regent Street, W1
Entry: Free
Images: Getty/Lightopia