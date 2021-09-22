Here’s how Londoners can get cocktails at some of the city’s best restaurants and bars this October
- Posted by
- Megan Murray
- Published
Sketch and The W Hotel are among the venues taking part in London Cocktail Month, serving affordable cocktails in October.
Looking for something fun to do this autumn in London? Aren’t we all. As more Londoners are looking to fill their social calendars, there is one boozy event that is definitely worth adding to their diaries.
We’re talking about London Cocktail Week – or, as we should now say, London Cocktail Month. It’s a city-wide celebration of the cocktail scene that will help you discover venues and try new cocktails from 1 until 31 October 2021.
By signing up for £15 you’ll receive an official London Cocktail Week wristband which will give you access to bars serving signature cocktails for £7. You’ll also be privy to cocktail tours and hundreds of events and experiences happening throughout the month from immersive pop-ups to carefully curated drink menus.
As well as the £7 cocktails, there are a number of stand-out ticketed events to attend, like Buffalo Trace tastings at Milroy’s Spitalfields, Wild Turkey’s masterclasses, a CBD cocktail workshop, a cocktail and cactus-grafting workshop and many more.
Hundreds of venues are taking part all over London, but some of our favourites to look out for include: 100 Wardour St, Aqua Shard, Brumus Bar & Restaurant at the Haymarket Hotel, Ham Yard Bar & Restaurant at the Ham Yard Hotel, Lost in Brixton, Satan’s Whiskers and many more.
And for those who don’t feel comfortable going out to bars right now, you can also enjoy virtual events from home or request cocktail making kits to be delivered.
London Cocktail Week runs from 1 to 31 October. Wristbands are available from the website now.
Images: London Cocktail Week