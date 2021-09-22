Looking for something fun to do this autumn in London? Aren’t we all. As more Londoners are looking to fill their social calendars, there is one boozy event that is definitely worth adding to their diaries.

We’re talking about London Cocktail Week – or, as we should now say, London Cocktail Month. It’s a city-wide celebration of the cocktail scene that will help you discover venues and try new cocktails from 1 until 31 October 2021.

By signing up for £15 you’ll receive an official London Cocktail Week wristband which will give you access to bars serving signature cocktails for £7. You’ll also be privy to cocktail tours and hundreds of events and experiences happening throughout the month from immersive pop-ups to carefully curated drink menus.