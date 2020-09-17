And don’t worry, all the bars taking part are fully compliant with the new government guidelines and the self-guided nature of the tour means that you won’t be stuck in a throng of people and can keep your distance, working your way through whenever you fancy.

Hundreds of venues are taking part all over London, but some of our favourites to look out for include: Coupette, Scout, Satan’s Whiskers, Lost in Brixton, Bar Américain in the Savoy, Lyaness and many more. There’s also a host of ticketed events like Hendrick’s mini gin martini bar, Tanquerey’s masterclasses, a how-to on using honey and mezcal tasting, to name a few.

London Cocktail Week puts 100% of the profit from wristbands bought back into the venues participating, who don’t pay to be involved. The idea is to support small bars and keep the hospitality industry going while introducing Londoners to watering holes they may have never seen before. So, really it’s all for a good cause.

Plus, if you don’t feel comfortable going out to bars right now, you can also enjoy digital events from home or request cocktail making kits to be delivered.

London Cocktail Week runs from 1 to 31 October. Wristbands are available from the website now.