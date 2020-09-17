Best things to do in the capital this autumn: London Cocktail Week extended for a month
- Posted by
- Megan Murray
- Published
Treat yourself to month of discovery with London Cocktail Week’s self-guided tour of the coolest bars and most delicious cocktails in the city.
Looking for something fun to do this autumn in London? Aren’t we all. Although some of our go-to seasonal activities have been cancelled due to the pandemic (we miss you already, Winter Wonderland), there is one boozy event which isn’t going anywhere. In fact, it’s been extended, which means more Cosmopolitans for everyone.
We’re talking about London Cocktail Week – or, as we should now say, London Cocktail Month. It’s a city-wide celebration of the cocktail scene which will help you discover venues and try new cocktails from 1 until 31 October 2020.
By signing up for £15 you’ll receive an official London Cocktail Week wristband which will give you access to bars serving signature cocktails for £6. You’ll also be privy to the event’s self-guided tour, which leads you around the capital at your own pace and into bars that you might not have even known existed before.
And don’t worry, all the bars taking part are fully compliant with the new government guidelines and the self-guided nature of the tour means that you won’t be stuck in a throng of people and can keep your distance, working your way through whenever you fancy.
Hundreds of venues are taking part all over London, but some of our favourites to look out for include: Coupette, Scout, Satan’s Whiskers, Lost in Brixton, Bar Américain in the Savoy, Lyaness and many more. There’s also a host of ticketed events like Hendrick’s mini gin martini bar, Tanquerey’s masterclasses, a how-to on using honey and mezcal tasting, to name a few.
London Cocktail Week puts 100% of the profit from wristbands bought back into the venues participating, who don’t pay to be involved. The idea is to support small bars and keep the hospitality industry going while introducing Londoners to watering holes they may have never seen before. So, really it’s all for a good cause.
Plus, if you don’t feel comfortable going out to bars right now, you can also enjoy digital events from home or request cocktail making kits to be delivered.
London Cocktail Week runs from 1 to 31 October. Wristbands are available from the website now.
Images: Unsplash