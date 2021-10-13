London’s Houseplant Festival is back for 2021, and it sounds incredible
- Lauren Geall
- Published
The event, which is taking place at Lambeth’s Garden Museum on 23 and 24 October, will see plant experts and enthusiasts get together to celebrate all things houseplants.
Whether you fell in love with houseplants for the first time or used your time at home to add more plants to your collection, the last 18 months have seen more and more of us become obsessed with our leafy friends – including many of us here at Stylist.
So, when we heard that London’s sellout Houseplant Festival would be bringing the online plant community back together again for the third year running, it’s safe to say we were very excited.
If you’ve never heard of the Houseplant Festival before, let us give you the lowdown. The two-day event, curated by the plant expert and author Alice Vincent (@noughticulture), brings together a collection of experts, designers and small businesses to celebrate all things plants.
As well as plenty of opportunities to shop for new plants and pots at stalls hosted by a range of small businesses and plant shops including Canopy Plants, Forest and L’Appartment by the Yard, the festival will also feature talks and workshops hosted by a wide range of experts.
While the full line-up is yet to be announced, those already confirmed include Catherine Horwood, author of Potted History: How Houseplants Took Over Our Homes, for a talk about retro houseplants and what we can learn from them, and a craft workshop that’ll teach you how to create floral motifs using a range of techniques, including embroidery.
There will also be food and drink available – this year, the festival is staying open late on Saturday evening, so you can enjoy a spot of plant shopping with a cocktail in hand.
And that’s not all. Thanks to the Plant Swap being hosted on Sunday by London Terrariums, you don’t even need to spend money to bring a new plant home – just bring a healthy plant, cutting or propagation along and you’ll get the chance to trade it for something else.
Tickets for the event – which is being held at the Garden Museum in Lambeth on 23 and 24 of October – are available online for £6 by pre-booking only, so you’ll want to act fast if you fancy popping along and checking out everything that’s on offer.
For more information about what to expect – including the Covid-19 safety regulations you’ll need to follow – and to book tickets, you can visit the Garden Museum website.
Images: Graham Lacdao