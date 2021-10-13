London’s Houseplant Festival is back for 2021, and it sounds incredible

Whether you fell in love with houseplants for the first time or used your time at home to add more plants to your collection, the last 18 months have seen more and more of us become obsessed with our leafy friends – including many of us here at Stylist.

So, when we heard that London’s sellout Houseplant Festival would be bringing the online plant community back together again for the third year running, it’s safe to say we were very excited.