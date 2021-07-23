London’s lifesize Sistine Chapel exhibition is your next culture fix sorted
- Hollie Richardson
- Published
Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition is the latest culture fix arriving in London for art fans to enjoy.
The staycation is very much here to stay. Over 3 million British people will holiday in the UK this summer, according to new Barclays research. We’re making the most out of what our cities, coastlines and countryside have to offer.
For anyone who’s missing the culture fix they usually get on a holiday abroad, there are plenty of exhibitions and events taking place across London to fill you diary with.
Take, for instance, the incredible Yayoi Kusama exhibition at Tate Modern, which invites visitors to immerse themselves in her Infinity Rooms. There’s also The Art of Banksy exhibition in Covent Garden and Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience promises 20,000 square feet of giant projections of the artist’s most famous works.
Yep, staying in the city this year is pretty fun. And the latest exhibition to be announced brings a bit of Rome to London…
Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition invites visitors to step into the universe of the greatest masterpieces of Michelangelo from a totally new perspective.
The true-to-size exhibition reproduces the artist’s iconic paintings, including the incredible ceiling pieces, by using state-of-the-art technology. They are reproduced through licensed high-definition photos of the originals and a special photo printing technique that makes the results look like you’re stood in Rome looking at the real deal.
Sounds like a nice way to spend a weekend afternoon, right?
The exhibition, which is being shown around the world, arrives in London in October 2021 (a venue is yet to be confirmed). Tickets will start at £11 for adults and £8 for children. They go on sale at 10am on 29 July, and you can get on the waitlist now.
You can find more information on the Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition website.
Images: Getty