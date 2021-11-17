According to organisers, Winter Lights is the latest season of the Mayor’s Let’s Do London campaign – the biggest domestic tourism campaign London has ever seen – which is championing the capital’s businesses, cultural institutions and attractions.

Khan said: “London is the best place in the world to celebrate the festive season and my Winter Lights programme is bringing our world-renowned arts, culture and heritage together to ensure our city sparkles and enthrals this year.

Laura Citron, CEO of London & Partners, which runs Visit London, said: “We want to invite people from all over the country to celebrate the festive season in London this year. London’s Christmas offering is unique, and this year, we are going bigger and better than ever as we celebrate the return of winter cheer after a difficult 2020.”

Time to get your cameras out – you won’t want to miss this.

Images: Doug Southall / David Parry / Nunzio Prenna / Karin Tearle / Helen Boast / Morley Von Sternberg