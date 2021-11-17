Things to do in London: visit the series of winter light displays that’ll be on show in London this winter
- Leah Sinclair
Leah Sinclair
From a Northern Lights-inspired installation to an illuminated river display, London is set to be awash with colour this winter.
There’s nothing like taking in a festive light display to get you into the Christmas spirit. Who doesn’t love to stand outside in the crisp air and take in an illuminating spectacle while while tightly clutching a creamy hot chocolate or buzzy mulled wine?
The desire to celebrate all things festive is definitely in the air this season, following our first pandemic Christmas that hung like a black cloud over our perfectly decorated Christmas trees.
But as we all prepare for our second Christmas in the Covid-19 era, many of us want to capture the magic that the holidays has to offer – and a new series of light displays taking place in the heart of London is sure to do just that.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has announced ‘Winter Lights’, a series of exciting festive events and attractions taking place throughout the winter season to celebrate the most magical time of the year in the capital.
Some of the installations include a free Northern Lights-inspired spectacular by renowned artist Dan Archer at Guildhall Yard this December, with free tickets available online now.
Other eye-catching attractions include an enchanting animal-themed winter light display at the Tower of London and a free Canary Wharf Winter Lights Spectacular, which will feature 20 new light commissions by some of the most innovative artists across the globe, an ice rink and an outdoor food market.
Thousands of illuminated white roses will be placed in Grosvenor Square as part of an Ever After Garden display by fashion designer Anya Hindmarch, while Illuminated River, a free public artwork, will bring moving light and colour to nine of London’s bridges.
According to organisers, Winter Lights is the latest season of the Mayor’s Let’s Do London campaign – the biggest domestic tourism campaign London has ever seen – which is championing the capital’s businesses, cultural institutions and attractions.
Khan said: “London is the best place in the world to celebrate the festive season and my Winter Lights programme is bringing our world-renowned arts, culture and heritage together to ensure our city sparkles and enthrals this year.
Laura Citron, CEO of London & Partners, which runs Visit London, said: “We want to invite people from all over the country to celebrate the festive season in London this year. London’s Christmas offering is unique, and this year, we are going bigger and better than ever as we celebrate the return of winter cheer after a difficult 2020.”
Time to get your cameras out – you won’t want to miss this.
Images: Doug Southall / David Parry / Nunzio Prenna / Karin Tearle / Helen Boast / Morley Von Sternberg