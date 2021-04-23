Matisse art: discover his most delicate lithograph prints at this London gallery
- Posted by
- Hollie Richardson
- Published
Looking for something fun to do in London this weekend? Art lovers will want to check out this small but perfectly formed Henri Matisse collection in Bermondsey.
We are a generation obsessed with Henri Matisse. Whether you have a nude print framed on your wall or a vase with the squiggly lines of a face painted on it, the French artist’s distinctive work is the inspiration behind many a millennial woman’s interiors aesthetic.
Matisse fans who are really in the know will be delighted to hear that a small but perfectly formed exhibition of his work is now available to lust over in a London gallery.
Eames Fine Art gallery on Bermondsey Street, London, is running the Florilège des Amours de Ronsard exhibition until 9 May 2021. With museums still not open in the UK, this is a chance for art lovers to interact with (and, if you’ve been saving quite a bit of cash in lockdown, even purchase) beautiful Matisse works.
The collection includes original lithographs from the 1948 Florilègedes Amours de Ronsard, which was a publication that Matisse spent seven years perfecting. He had meant to only produce 30 lithographs, but he was so inspired by the project that in the end there were 126 in total.
A press statement by the gallery reads: “The publisher of this collection, Albert Skira, recounts how Matisse’s bedroom walls were covered with sketches for the Florilège, with the number constantly increasing. Matisse was so passionate about this project that he continued to work on it fervently through many difficulties, including the Nazi occupation of Paris and his own ill health.”
The gallery is free to look around and you can make a day of it in the shops, cafes and restaurants that make Bermondsey Street such a south-of-the-river treasure.
Take a look at the collection online and find out more information about the Henri Matisse exhibition by visiting the Eames Fines Art website.
Images: Eames Fine Art