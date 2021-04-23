A press statement by the gallery reads: “The publisher of this collection, Albert Skira, recounts how Matisse’s bedroom walls were covered with sketches for the Florilège, with the number constantly increasing. Matisse was so passionate about this project that he continued to work on it fervently through many difficulties, including the Nazi occupation of Paris and his own ill health.”

The gallery is free to look around and you can make a day of it in the shops, cafes and restaurants that make Bermondsey Street such a south-of-the-river treasure.

Take a look at the collection online and find out more information about the Henri Matisse exhibition by visiting the Eames Fines Art website.