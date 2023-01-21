You’re going to want tickets to the Mean Girls immersive dining experience coming to London next month
Get in loser, we’re going dining. A Mean Girls immersive experience is heading to London just in time for Galentine’s day.
On Wednesdays we may wear pink, but in February we’re heading to a brand new immersive dining experience inspired by everyone’s favourite cult-classic Mean Girls.
Despite being nearly two decades old, our love for the film that introduced us to fetch and convinced us that WE SHOULD TOTALLY JUST STAB CAESAR! has yet to wane. But if you’ve ever wondered is butter is a carb? or wanted to try Regina’s famous Kalteen bars, now is your chance.
Coming to London’s The Refinery City Point in Moorgate is an indulgent menu of six imaginative dishes and drinks, all cleverly inspired by the film’s favourite moments… with nobody being personally victimised by Regina George. Think Secret Cinema meets Six By Nico as you take in a screening of the film while sipping on awesome drinks like pineapple whiskey cocktails and strawberry daiquiris.
Dine your way through dishes inspired by iconic scenes, with a menu that includes chicken kiev with potato dauphinoise and thyme butter broccoli and as baked goats cheese with honey and burnt chilli orange.
The showings will take place on the weekends of 11th and 12th February and 18th and 19th February, perfectly timed for any Galentine’s day plans.
And don’t worry: you can sit with us.
Tickets are priced at £75pp and are available to purchase here.
Images: Getty/Paramount Pictures