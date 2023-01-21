On Wednesdays we may wear pink, but in February we’re heading to a brand new immersive dining experience inspired by everyone’s favourite cult-classic Mean Girls.

Despite being nearly two decades old, our love for the film that introduced us to fetch and convinced us that WE SHOULD TOTALLY JUST STAB CAESAR! has yet to wane. But if you’ve ever wondered is butter is a carb? or wanted to try Regina’s famous Kalteen bars, now is your chance.