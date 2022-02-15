After two years of uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic, our ability to travel and resume our social lives is looking pretty optimistic for 2022 – and it means we may be able to go all out for all the special occasions we have coming up.

From milestone birthdays to national holidays, putting effort into these yearly celebrations is definitely on people’s minds as we all plan to step out and show out this year – and right now, our mothers are at the top of our priority list.