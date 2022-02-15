Mother’s Day 2022: afternoon teas, spa breaks and restaurants to book this year
After spending the past couple of Mother’s Days over Zoom, we finally get to do it IRL – and these are the spa breaks, brunches and afternoon teas worth booking for 2022.
After two years of uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic, our ability to travel and resume our social lives is looking pretty optimistic for 2022 – and it means we may be able to go all out for all the special occasions we have coming up.
From milestone birthdays to national holidays, putting effort into these yearly celebrations is definitely on people’s minds as we all plan to step out and show out this year – and right now, our mothers are at the top of our priority list.
Over the course of the pandemic, many of us had to greet our mothers via Zoom and send over fresh flowers and gifts in the post, but that all changes for 2022.
And if you’re looking to get your creative juices flowing and plan the best way to celebrate your mum, we’ve curated a list of brunches, afternoon teas, events and more that will ensure Mother’s Day 2022 will go off with a bang.
Tastings
Le Tram Champagne Bar by Veuve Clicquot
Join Veuve Clicquot at its Champagne Bar in Selfridges London and enjoy a sample of its exclusive menu of Veuve Clicquot Champagne and curated cocktails, including the pear and ginger mule, plus Belvedere organic infusion blackberry and lemongrass vodka and Eminente rum.
Skylon
Treat your mum to views overlooking the South Bank while sipping on a flight of five specially selected wines and bar snacks to share at Skylon.
Afternoon teas
Afternoon Tea Aboard the Sunborn London
Afternoon tea on a boat isn’t something that happens every day, making this the perfect occasion to get out on the water while sipping on a glass of bubbly champagne.
Guests can board the Sunborn London for afternoon tea and an overnight stay on the luxury yacht, which is moored at the Victoria docks, and enjoy Champagne afternoon tea filled with sweet and savoury treats.
Afternoon Tea at Corinthia London
Take in the light-drenched lounge of the Corinthia while enjoying a luxury afternoon tea, filled with grace, charm and tradition. Guests can go for the traditional afternoon tea or the grand caviar afternoon tea which is sure to make your mum feel like the queen she is.
The Wolseley
Brunches
Isabel
Isabel, Mayfair’s elegant hideaway spot has recently launched its decadent weekend brunch menu, making it a great spot, for Mother’s Day this year.
The brunch à la carte menu features classics such as poached St Ewe’s egg with crushed avocado served on sourdough with chilli, an indulgent croque monsieur, and eggs benedict with lashings of hollandaise.
Elsewhere for those in search of something more substantial, there are larger plates including fried chicken with waffles and maple syrup, pancakes with whipped cream and banana or berries and pain perdu with crème fraiche and a dusting of cinnamon.
Quaglino
Venture into the heart of London’s St James and try Quaglino’s new champagne brunch. The famous brasserie-style restaurant is centred in an ideal part of London so you and your mum can do some shopping and take in the views after tucking into Quaglino favourites including lobster thermidor and oak-smoked salmon rillette while enjoying the option of free-flowing Taittinger Brut Reserve.
Spa breaks
The Westin London City
If you’re looking to treat your mum to a spa break close to home, The Westin London City is a go-to spot for total relaxation. This five-star hotel on the edge of the River Thames allows hotel guests to put their wellbeing first with a wide range of spa treatments and a fitness studio.
And if you’re looking for great food and drink options, you can enjoy riverside dining at its wine bar Hithe and See and all-day dining destination Mosaic.
Champneys Health Spa
Wellness is the focus at Champneys’ four elegant countryside health spa resorts that help guests to rest and re-energise. If you’re looking to do just that for Mother’s Day, visit one of the two luxury spa hotels and indulge in a variety of activities from bootcamps to spa treatments.
Restaurants
Images: Getty; courtesy of brands