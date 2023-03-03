Mother’s Day 2023: 24 afternoon teas, spa breaks and restaurants to book this year
These are the 24 spa breaks, brunches and afternoon teas worth booking for Mother’s Day this year.
After three years of uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic, our ability to travel and resume our social lives is pretty much in full swing – and it means we’re able to go all out for all the special occasions we have coming up.
From milestone birthdays to national holidays, putting effort into these yearly celebrations is definitely on people’s minds as we all plan to step out and show out this year – and right now, our mothers are at the top of our priority list.
If you’re looking to get your creative juices flowing and plan the best way to celebrate your mum, we’ve curated a list of brunches, afternoon teas, events and more that will ensure Mother’s Day 2023 will go off with a bang.
Experiences
Petersham Nurseries Hand-Tied Bouquet Workshop
This Mother’s Day, Petersham Nurseries will be hosting a unique floral focussed masterclass at their Covent Garden location.
The hand-tied bouquet workshop will teach guests how to create wild, dramatic arrangements with colourful, seasonal blooms and foraged asymmetric greenery.
The class will also include light refreshments and guests will be able to take their bouquet home and either gift it to a loved one or place it on display for all to see.
Mothers eat for free & Mamma Mia film screening at Laurel’s On The Roof
Overlooking the Shoreditch skyline, Laurel’s On The Roof at the Mondrian Shoreditch is the perfect place to celebrate Mother’s Day.
Not only will Laurel’s be treating Mum’s to a free Sunday Roast when guests book a table of 4 or above, but following an indulgent lunch, diners will also be able to enjoy an intimate showing of feel-good movie Mamma Mia in the Curtain Club’s screening room with an array of post-dining refreshments available at the private bar.
Bank House spring bulb centrepiece workshop
If you’re looking for a fun activity to do this Mother’s Day, look no further than this spring bulb centrepiece workshop at Bank House.
Hosted by Nikki from locally-based Studio Home, this class is a great way to spend quality time with your mum while taking home a beautiful centrepiece to sit beautifully in your space.
Up at The O2 climb for two
Take a walk on the wild side this Mother’s Day with this unforgettable guided expedition over the roof of London’s O2.
Suspended above the iconic tent canvas, you will make the 365m journey to the summit, 52m above ground level. With the help of your climb guide, you’ll make your way up to the walkway before attaching to the climb system and beginning your ascent.
At its steepest, the walkway has an incline of 28 degrees on the way up and 30 on the way back down. Once at the top, you can breathe in the incredible views of London stretching in every direction, and take some epic photos, before heading back down to earth. Talk about a Mother’s Day to remember.
Skylon
Treat your mum to views overlooking the South Bank at Skylon.
For Mother’s Day, the restaurant will be offering specially selected dishes, while mums will receive a complimentary cocktail.
Afternoon teas
The Orchid Lounge, Pan Pacific London
Enjoy an extra special afternoon tea from talented executive pastry chef Cherish Finden at Pan Pacific London.
The hotel serves as the perfect backdrop for a relaxing afternoon tea catching up with the family while enjoying an array of sweet treats bursting with flavour – like the mandarin and white chocolate mousse with orange marmalade or the crispy wonton with aromatic duck and tofu. My mouth is watering just thinking about it.
Hush Mayfair
Hush Mayfair is offering a delicious afternoon tea, which is sure to be the perfect treat for Mother’s Day
Situated in the beautiful brasserie or captivating courtyard, guests can indulge in delicate and flavourful finger sandwiches – think honey roast ham and mustard; oak cured salmon with chive crème fraiche; and traditional cucumber and butter on fluffy white bread.
Scones are, of course, a must and served with lashings of raspberry jam and clotted cream.
Afternoon Tea Aboard the Sunborn London
Afternoon tea on a boat isn’t something that happens every day, making this the perfect occasion to get out on the water while sipping on a glass of bubbly champagne.
Guests can board the Sunborn London for afternoon tea and an overnight stay on the luxury yacht, which is moored at the Victoria docks, and enjoy Champagne afternoon tea filled with sweet and savoury treats.
Afternoon Tea at Corinthia London
Take in the light-drenched lounge of the Corinthia while enjoying a luxury afternoon tea, filled with grace, charm and tradition. Guests can go for the traditional afternoon tea or the grand caviar afternoon tea which is sure to make your mum feel like the queen she is.
Brunches
Mother’s Day at Sette
Isabel, Mayfair’s elegant hideaway spot has recently launched its decadent weekend brunch menu, making it a great spot, for Mother’s Day this year.
The brunch à la carte menu features classics such as poached St Ewe’s egg with crushed avocado served on sourdough with chilli, an indulgent croque monsieur, and eggs benedict with lashings of hollandaise.
Elsewhere for those in search of something more substantial, there are larger plates including fried chicken with waffles and maple syrup, pancakes with whipped cream and banana or berries and pain perdu with crème fraiche and a dusting of cinnamon.
Venture into the heart of London’s St James for a Mother’s Day to remember at Quaglino’s. The famous brasserie-style restaurant will have live music and a delicious Sunday lunch menu on hand, with three courses for £70,
Guests will be able to enjoy truly indulgent dishes from the restaurant’s Mother’s Day menu, in stunning surroundings with the sounds of London’s best live music artists.
Spa breaks
Spring retreat at Gravetye Manor, Sussex
Nestled in more than 1,000 acres of Sussex countryside, Gravetye Manor, is a magnificent 16th Century, award-winning country house hotel with 17 lovingly-restored bedrooms and suites, a Michelin-starred restaurant and historic gardens, making it the perfect UK spring retreat this Mother’s Day.
Combining old-world charm and modern-day features, the family-owned property provides a warm and personal ‘country-house’ feel that allows guests to feel ‘at home’, with a range of amenities and memorable experiences that are sure to make every mum feel special.
For Mother’s Day, mums and their families can indulge in a scrumptious afternoon tea, which includes a glass of sparkling wine on arrival, a selection of sandwiches and fruit scones served with Gravetye berry jam & clotted cream.
During your stay, you can go for relaxing walks amongst the gardens, or enjoy a range of in-room beauty treatments, from manicures and facials to massage, reflexology, skin care detoxes.
Mother’s Day at Birch
The Westin London City
If you’re looking to treat your mum to a spa break close to home, The Westin London City is a go-to spot for total relaxation. This five-star hotel on the edge of the River Thames allows hotel guests to put their wellbeing first with a wide range of spa treatments and a fitness studio.
And if you’re looking for great food and drink options, you can enjoy riverside dining at its wine bar Hithe and See and all-day dining destination Mosaic.
Champneys Health Spa
Wellness is the focus at Champneys’ four elegant countryside health spa resorts that help guests to rest and re-energise. If you’re looking to do just that for Mother’s Day, visit one of the two luxury spa hotels and indulge in a variety of activities from bootcamps to spa treatments.
Restaurants and bars
Mother's Day at Bōkan 37
Treat your leading lady to a Mother’s Day to remember at sky-high fine-dining restaurant, Bōkan 37.
Nestled in the heart of Canary Wharf and 37 floors above the city, spoil your mum with a bottomless brunch experience in the clouds, complemented by stunning 360° views of London’s iconic skyline.
Tuck into a selection of tasty dishes, from venison tartare, croissant pudding and avruga caviar beurre blanc to cod with fresh pea, wild garlic and pea velouté.
Alex Webb on Park Lane
Opening for the first time on a Sunday, treat your mum to an unforgettable fine-dining experience at Alex Webb on Park Lane.
Enjoy a special three-course lunch, which begins with a pink champagne cocktail and a Devon crab tart with pickled cucumber and Exmoor caviar, before diving into menu highlights including beef carpaccio with pickled shimeji; steamed turbot & scallop mousse and a showstopping caramel tart with marmalade gel, kumquats, clotted cream ice cream for the dessert. Sounds good to me.
Aqua Shard
This Mother’s Day, celebrate the women that are most special to you with an unforgettable dining experience at Aqua Shard.
While taking in the stunning city views, guests will be able to enjoy fine cuisine, ranging from whiskey-cured salmon served with blood orange to West Country lamb saddle with English feta and onion tart, red pepper and black olive jus.
Oh, and as a gift to mothers, the restaurant has partnered with Flowerbx pairing their contemporary British dishes with a stunning bouquet of 25 yellow tulips, beautifully presented at the table before you arrive.
Theo Randall at the InterContinental
Take a trip to Italy for a festa in famiglia with a Mother’s Day brunch at acclaimed restaurant, Theo Randall at the InterContinental.
Inspired by traditional dishes and utilising the best of seasonal ingredients, dine on an authentic menu, paired with unlimited prosecco, hugo spritz or the iconic negroni sbagliato.
Mother’s Day Special Lunch with Champagne at St Pancras by Searcys
Make your mum feel special this Mother’s Day at The Brasserie at St Pancras. Treat her to a three-course Sunday lunch, which includes game terrine with black fig chutney and toasted walnut bread, chargrilled chicken served with aromatic couscous, confit lemon and black garlic purée, and finish with the indulgent lemon tart with raspberry and crème fraiche.
Book Mother’s Day Special Lunch with Champagne at St Pancras by Searcys
Images: Getty; courtesy of brands