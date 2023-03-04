From endless advice to perfectly timed cups of tea, the mother figures in our lives are the ones we can always turn to, no matter what the problem. So, is it any wonder that we want to find something extra special to give on a day dedicated to them?

Between memorable experiences to share and thoughtful independently made wares, there really are plenty of options out there. However, if you’re still in need of some inspiration, here are 11 of the most charming hampers we’ve found that will be sure to put a smile on anyone’s face.