Mother’s Day: 11 charming Mother’s Day hampers to treat the mother figure in your life
Make Mother’s Day gifting easy this March with these charming hampers.
From endless advice to perfectly timed cups of tea, the mother figures in our lives are the ones we can always turn to, no matter what the problem. So, is it any wonder that we want to find something extra special to give on a day dedicated to them?
Between memorable experiences to share and thoughtful independently made wares, there really are plenty of options out there. However, if you’re still in need of some inspiration, here are 11 of the most charming hampers we’ve found that will be sure to put a smile on anyone’s face.
Tea And Bubbles Gift Hamper
Help your mum to indulge in two of life’s simplest pleasures: a steaming cup of tea and a crisp glass of something fizzy. This gift set by Virginia Hayward combines both, making it the ultimate pick for the indecisive (and thirsty!) Price start from £29.99
Grow Your Own Bouquet And Vase Gift Set
If a bunch of flowers is too classic, why not opt for a fun ‘grow your own’ alternative? This vase gift set by Kate Moby makes for the perfect thoughtful gardening gift and gives you everything you need to grow and display stunning designer bouquets from scratch. What could be better? Prices start from £22.95
The Mother’s Day Hamper by Fortnum & Mason
For a true lover of luxury, what else could be more fitting than the The Mother’s Day Hamper by Fortnum & Mason? Filled to the brim with an abundance of Fortnum’s goodies, from delicately aromatic teas to delicious biscuits and delectable jars of preserves, you’ll earn ultimate brownie points for this gift. Prices start from £100
Yankee Candle Bouquet
What has the beauty of a floral bouquet but lasts much longer? One made of Yankee Candles, of course. This hand-made selection by Funky Hampers is presented with luxury silk style roses and other treats to make an amazing gift. Prices start from £34.99
The Collections Chocolate & Champagne Hamper by M&S
A luxurious bottle of Louis Vertay Champagne sits beside sweet treats, displayed in a large wicker hamper. Single-origin chocolate bars, florentines, and hazelnut creme. Need we say any more? Prices start from £100
Afternoon Tea and Scones set by Regency Hampers
Make serving breakfast in bed easy with this Afternoon Tea and Scones set by Regency Hampers, which comes with its very own bamboo tray and Happy Mother’s Day balloon. Prices start from £59.20
Cheese Hamper by The Cheshire Cheese Company
For savoury lovers, pick your own favourite combination of our unique and delicious cheese truckles and pair it with a miniature Prosecco, gin, white or red wine. Prices from £24
Cartwright & Butler Cosy Night In Treat Box
Staying in is the new going out, as they say, and this treat box by Cartwright & Butler certainly makes for a dreamy companion. From fudge to hot chocolate, wafers to oat crumble biscuits, there’s something everyone will love – whether she chooses to share is up to her. Prices start from £55
Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea At Home by Cutter & Squidge
You can never have enough sweet treats to make your Mum feel extra special this Mother’s Day, and these by Cutter & Squidge are perfect to enjoy in the cosy comfort of your home. Let her put her feet up while you serve her our beloved buttery scones paired with deliciously fruity jam and clotted cream, plus exclusive Strawberry Shortcake loaves and Coffee Break Blondies. Prices start at £32.99
Vegan Mother’s Day Letterbox Chocolates by Gnaw
Gnaw’s three large bars are beautifully wrapped in fully home compostable wrappers and foil making for the perfect vegan Mother’s Day gift that doesn’t cost the earth. Prices start from £12
Mother’s Day Box & Choice of Heart Gift Set by Chococo
Sometimes, simple is best. These 25 handcrafted chocolates are made with love in Dorset by Chococo and will put a smile on anyone’s face. Prices from £29.25
Images: Getty/courtesy of brands