“Today, we’re thrilled to announce a new partnership with the Design Museum in London – the world’s leading museum devoted to contemporary design in every form – for a new exhibit celebrating our design journey,” Johnson wrote in a blog post.

“Our new immersive exhibition will take a closer look at the key elements of the Netflix experience, its evolution over time, and our underpinning design philosophy. The exhibit will also showcase this design journey from a different perspective through fan favourites.

“As we approach Netflix’s tenth anniversary in the U.K., we couldn’t think of a better moment to look back at the evolution of the Netflix experience and celebrate our journey together. We hope to see you all there this summer!”