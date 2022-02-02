This immersive exhibition celebrating Netflix shows is coming to London this summer
- Leah Sinclair
Published
Netflix fans are going to love this immersive exhibition, which will celebrate the tenth anniversary of the streaming platform in the UK.
Can you believe this year will be the 10th anniversary of Netflix launching in the UK?
The iconic streaming platform launched ten years ago to millions of UK homes and has been a key source of entertainment, with numerous original TV shows and films along with old favourites that we’ve spent countless hours watching – and now, it’s getting its own exhibition.
London’s Design Museum will host an immersive Netflix exhibition this summer to mark the platform’s 10th anniversary – and we couldn’t be more excited.
A launch date for the exhibition along with what will be on show has yet to be announced, but Netflix’s vice president of design Steve Johnson said it will celebrate the company’s “design journey” and promises to look at some “fan favourites” (I’m hoping The Crown and Bridgerton are definitely on that list).
“Today, we’re thrilled to announce a new partnership with the Design Museum in London – the world’s leading museum devoted to contemporary design in every form – for a new exhibit celebrating our design journey,” Johnson wrote in a blog post.
“Our new immersive exhibition will take a closer look at the key elements of the Netflix experience, its evolution over time, and our underpinning design philosophy. The exhibit will also showcase this design journey from a different perspective through fan favourites.
“As we approach Netflix’s tenth anniversary in the U.K., we couldn’t think of a better moment to look back at the evolution of the Netflix experience and celebrate our journey together. We hope to see you all there this summer!”
The Design Museum’s chief executive and director Tim Marlow added: “Museums are places where stories are told – and this summer Netflix and the Design Museum will explore their shared commitment to the craft of storytelling in a new exhibition.”
“At the Design Museum, we bring industry, education and the public together to change the way people think about themselves and the future. Marking 10 years of Netflix in the UK, this upcoming exhibition is an exciting way to show the impact that this global giant has had on the entertainment industry through design.”
This isn’t Netflix’s first foray into exhibitions. They recently held a Stranger Things experience in LA, a Money Heist immersive show and there’s also the upcoming Bridgerton ball with Secret Cinema.
So mark your calendars – this exhibition certainly isn’t to be missed.
Image: Netflix