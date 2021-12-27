Events

New Year’s Eve: 5 ways to celebrate the big night at home

Leah Sinclair
Trying to figure out how to take your New Year’s Eve celebrations to the next level? Here are a few ideas how to from home.

When we envisioned what New Year’s Eve would look like in 2021, we thought it may be a little bit different from 2020.

Many of us had hopes that the pandemic would have minimised, allowing us to celebrate freely with an air of optimism for 2022.

But with the emergence of the Omicron variant and the possibility of new restrictions after Christmas, we are now faced with spending New Year’s Eve at home once again, while wondering what 2022 will hold and how much Covid-19 will play a role in it.

However, despite the similarities between NYE 2020 and 2021, it doesn’t mean that we can’t still celebrate making it through another tough year – and these celebrations don’t have to take place at an overcrowded club or standing outside in the freezing cold as the clock strikes midnight.

Instead, it can take place in the warm and cosy confines of your own home, with fun and laughter at the centre of it all.

So, how exactly can you amp up your at-home celebrations this year? Well, there are a host of games, drinks and more to turn your New Year’s celebration from drab to fab – and we’ve shared a few of our ideas below:

  • Host a virtual pub quiz

    appy woman sitting on sofa and working on laptop computer
    NYE ideas: A virtual pub quiz

    A pub quiz is a classic way to get the fun going with a few drinks and a bit of competition among friends and family.

    If you’re looking to host your own, check out our guide on perfecting your pub quiz skills so you know the right quiz questions, round ideas, topics and activities to go for.

  • Have a delicious ready-prepared NYE feast

    a photo of Coya NYE finish at home experience
    NYE ideas: Coya NYE finish at home experience

    If you want to have a more relaxed New Year’s Eve, enjoy a dinner fit for royalty courtesy of some of your favourite restaurants. With many now offering their own meal kits, you can have a luxurious three-course meal delivered to your home ahead of the special evening. We have our eyes on Peruvian restaurant Coya’s NYE finish-at-home experience, which includes yellowfin tuna and Chilean Wagyu sirloin.

    Buy Coya NYE finish at home experience

    BUY NOW

  • Get some sparklers

    Hand holding a burning sparkler at a party
    NYE ideas: Sparklers

    Sparklers and New Year’s Eve just go hand in hand – so why not head to the garden or a nearby green space and light up a few of these for a fun celebratory display?

    Buy Talking Tables gold sparklers at John Lewis

    BUY NOW

  • Have an intimate cocktail night with friends

    a photo of cocktails on a table
    NYE ideas: Cocktails at home

    Show off your mixology skills to friends by making a few cocktails to ring in the new year. Whether you’re having a small intimate gathering at home or virtual cocktail hour, you can create the vibe of a snazzy bar environment at home with a few champagne coupes, a cocktail-making kit and some music. 

    If you’re looking for the ultimate cocktail kit, this Lunar Oceans set might be just what you need.

    Buy Lunar Oceans cocktail making set

    BUY NOW

  • Have an NYE movie marathon

    Renee Zellweger & Colin Firth Filming 'Bridget Jones'S Diary 2
    NYE ideas: Have a movie marathon

    The period between Christmas and New Year’s is all about movie marathons – so why not keep it going for New Year’s Eve? Select some of your favourite New Year’s Eve-themed movies and relax with a cocktail and some snacks in hand. 

    If you’re stuck for inspiration, Bridget Jones’s Diary and About A Boy are definitely top of our list.

Images: Getty; Coya

