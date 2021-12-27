When we envisioned what New Year’s Eve would look like in 2021, we thought it may be a little bit different from 2020.

Many of us had hopes that the pandemic would have minimised, allowing us to celebrate freely with an air of optimism for 2022.

But with the emergence of the Omicron variant and the possibility of new restrictions after Christmas, we are now faced with spending New Year’s Eve at home once again, while wondering what 2022 will hold and how much Covid-19 will play a role in it.

Many of us had hopes that the pandemic would have minimised and thus we’d be able to celebrate freely with an air of optimism for 2022.