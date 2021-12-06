New Year’s Eve 2021: The best London dinners, parties and events to book now
With more than half of the country already planning to go out this New Year’s Eve, the desire to mark the start of 2022 with a bang is at an all-time high. And if you’re still figuring out what to do and where to go, we’ve got you covered.
Celebrating New Year’s Eve with a night out seems like a pastime that many of us can no longer relate to.
After all, the end of 2020 saw us swap fluorescent club lights and delicious cocktails for a night on the sofa with a cup of tea, and leave our fancy partywear in favour of a pair of pyjamas due to Covid-19.
And while the pandemic is definitely still out and about, there is a clear desire to mark the beginning of 2022 with a bang, with many planning to return to the party scene and get out this New Year’s Eve.
According to a new survey by Skiddle, more than half (54%) of the country already have plans to go out this year, and just 4% plan to stay home and have an early night – and if you have just now decided to take your NYE celebrations to the next level, we’ve got you covered.
From themed club nights to decadent four-course meals, we’ve listed some of our favourite New Year’s Eve events to book across London, no matter what part of the city you’re in.
Now it’s time to get booking before these in-demand events sell out so you can start planning your go-to party outfit…
East London
The Duchess of Dalston New Year's Eve 2021
This year, The Duchess of Dalston is putting on a party to remember, filled with bespoke cocktails and free-flowing food until midnight. You’ll be able to dance the night away until 2am and mark the new year with a bang.
Moth Club Dancing In The Dark NYE special
We may be entering a new year but you can turn back the clock at this 80s-themed night at The Moth Club. Countdown to 2022 and enjoy the first hours of the new year with a beverage in hand and singing along to your favourite old school tracks.
Skylight New Year's Eve At Tobacco Dock
Live DJs, ice skating and cocktails are on the agenda at Skylight’s New Year’s Eve rooftop party. Enjoy the amazing views which will be illuminated with fireworks when the clock strikes 12 while enjoying the best tracks and alpine snacks.
Central London
Galvin at Windows NYE dinner
For a simple and chic New Year’s Eve celebration, dine in style at Galvin at Windows. Enjoy a six-course feast along with a DJ and live entertainment, making this the ultimate NYE event for a sophisticated night out.
City Social
Boasting magnificent views of the city, City Social is a great location for those looking to enjoy the bustling atmosphere while dining on a modern-British menu, which has been given a very special tweak for the end of the year.
Call 020 78777708 or email reservations@citysociallondon.com for further info, or to book City Social.
New Year's Eve at Somerset House
Somerset House is an iconic location at any time of the year, but it definitely has a special flair during NYE. This year, the venue will host a party filled with festive fun, artists, DJs and performers who will host a festival-style takeover of the building, bringing together the best in nightlife from London and beyond.
New Year's Eve at Ham Yard Hotel
Celebrate New Year’s Eve at the roof terrace at Ham Yard Hotel. Here you’ll be able to enjoy an evening of martinis and champagne while listening to live music from Carola Duo while cosying up under wool blankets.
NYE: Benji B with Special Live Guests at The Standard
Head down to The Standard and enjoy a night of great music with Benji B.
North London
New Year's Eve on Upper Street
Let your hair down at The Salt Room in Islington and celebrate NYE on Upper Street. The best tunes from the 80s all the way through to the early 00s will be on rotation and it’s sure to be an unforgettable night.
Rocky Horror Picture Show New Year's Eve party
Rocky Horror Picture Show fans will love this themed costume ball taking place in Camden. Enjoy a range of pizzas, cocktails and fizz while dressed in your best for a night of neverending night of fun.
West London
The Nutcracker at Royal Albert Hall
If you’ve yet to see The Nutcracker, this could be the chance to do so before the end of the year. Enjoy a showing of the enchanting production on NYE, which features Tchaikovsky’s sumptuous score and is the quintessential ballet to see at this time of the year.
The Dorchester
The iconic hotel will be hosting a decadent New Year’s Eve dinner, including a four-course menu with wine pairings and entertainment from a seven-piece band and DJ to get you on the dancefloor in the wee hours of the morning.
South London
Defected NYE at Printworks
Music label Defected will be taking over Printworks for New Year’s Eve and you can expect nothing but amazing music from the label’s iconic roster.
No 29 Power Station West
Overlooking the Thames, No 29 Power Station West is a great location for good views and good food.
The bar and restaurant will have everything you’ll need for a night out, from an in-house DJ and a drool-worthy cocktail menu to fortune-tellers offering free ‘year ahead’ tarot card readings.
New Year's Eve at Bar Elba
Dance the night away at Bar Elba and enjoy the stunning views along with a party-ready playlist, lip-smacking burgers and glorious giveaways.
Images: The Duchess of Dalston; Dice FM; Tobacco Dock; Galvin at Windows; City Social; Getty; Ham Yard Hotel; The Standard; The Salt Room; Lost Boys Pizza; Royal Albert Hall; The Dorchester; Printworks; No 29 Power Station West; Bar Elba