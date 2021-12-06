And while the pandemic is definitely still out and about, there is a clear desire to mark the beginning of 2022 with a bang, with many planning to return to the party scene and get out this New Year’s Eve.

According to a new survey by Skiddle, more than half (54%) of the country already have plans to go out this year, and just 4% plan to stay home and have an early night – and if you have just now decided to take your NYE celebrations to the next level, we’ve got you covered.

From themed club nights to decadent four-course meals, we’ve listed some of our favourite New Year’s Eve events to book across London, no matter what part of the city you’re in.

Now it’s time to get booking before these in-demand events sell out so you can start planning your go-to party outfit…