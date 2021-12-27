Celebrating New Year’s Eve with a night out seems like a pastime that many of us can no longer relate to.

After all, the 2020s has seen many of us saw swap fluorescent club lights and delicious cocktails for a night on the sofa with a cup of tea, and leave our fancy partywear in favour of a pair of pyjamas.

And while the pandemic is definitely still out and about (among other things) there is a clear desire to mark the beginning of 2023 with a bang, with many planning to return to the party scene and get out this New Year’s Eve.