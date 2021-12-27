New Year’s Eve 2022: The 14 best London dinners, parties and events to book now
With more than half of the country already planning to go out this New Year’s Eve, the desire to mark the start of 2023 with a bang is at an all-time high. And if you’re still figuring out what to do and where to go, we’ve got you covered.
Celebrating New Year’s Eve with a night out seems like a pastime that many of us can no longer relate to.
After all, the 2020s has seen many of us saw swap fluorescent club lights and delicious cocktails for a night on the sofa with a cup of tea, and leave our fancy partywear in favour of a pair of pyjamas.
And while the pandemic is definitely still out and about (among other things) there is a clear desire to mark the beginning of 2023 with a bang, with many planning to return to the party scene and get out this New Year’s Eve.
From themed club nights to decadent four-course meals, we’ve listed some of our favourite New Year’s Eve events to book across London, no matter what part of the city you’re in.
East London
Skylight New Year's Eve At Tobacco Dock
Live DJs, ice skating and cocktails are on the agenda at Skylight’s New Year’s Eve rooftop party. Enjoy the amazing views which will be illuminated with fireworks when the clock strikes 12 while enjoying the best tracks and alpine snacks.
The Rooftop at One Hundred Shoreditch
If you’re into karaoke, stunning views and lots of fizz, spending NYE at One Hundred Shoreditch might be just the thing for you.
Expect incredible city views with delicious cocktails, excellent tunes, live DJs and performances along with karaoke hosted by international drag star, Grace Shush.
Central London
New Year’s Eve at Balthazar
This New Year’s Eve, enjoy a night of live music and a festive cocktail menu at Balthazar.
Restaurant-goers will be able to dine on a series of favourites and warming winter dishes, including French classics like oysters with mignonette sauce, filet de boeuf, steak frites and our cult-favourite dessert – the gateau opera.
New Year’s Eve at 3 Henrietta Street
To celebrate New Year’s Eve, 3 Henrietta Street in Covent Garden - will be hosting its first-ever house party full of unlimited food and drinks.
The recently restored five-storey townhouse will transform into that ultimate party haven, complete with DJs a sax player and delicious food while overlooking the iconic Covent Garden piazza.
Amazónico Jungle Fever New Year’s Eve
Amazónico is known for its tropical interiors and amazing food – and you can enjoy just that while ringing in the new year at the restaurant’s Jungle Fever New Year’s Eve Party.
Inspired by Studio 54 (with a tropical twist) the restaurant will be playing host to world-renowned DJ Roger Sanchez and DJ & producer Cassimm, who’ll be spinning tunes as partygoers enjoy exclusive New Year’s Eve cocktails designed specifically for the occasion.
From the luscious foliage to the mirror balls and neon lights, this tropical disco wonderland will bring you into 2023 with style and flair.
STK Strand and Westminister
What better way to start the New Year than dining on delicious food in a buzzy atmosphere? Well STK will provide just that as guests will be able to enjoy its signature A La Carte menu alongside the new year’s eve specials, featuring Wagyu from around the world and STK’s very own live DJ.
NYE: Benji B with Special Live Guests at The Standard
New Year’s Eve in the Sky at Madison
Welcome in 2023 at Madison Rooftop.
The iconic location will transform into a Swiss alpine retreat, complete with amazing views of the city and performances from Dave Silcox and Megan Fernandez.
North London
Craig Charles Funk & Soul Club: NYE Spectacular
Music lovers are sure to appreciate this NYE event, which features the UK’s finest live acts and DJs for a care-free night of celebration, dancing and love. Alongside Craig Charles (BBC 6 Music) will be Alabama 3 (full band), Mr Bruce and Sir Funk.
New Year's Eve at The Jazz Cafe
Ringing in 2023 with some neo-soul sounds pretty damn good if you ask me – and that’s exactly what you’ll get if you attend New Year’s Eve at The Jazz Cafe.
Experience live music from neo-soul band Zebede, jazz pianist and singer-songwriter Reuben James and a yet-to-be-announced special guest, plus DJs playing late into the night.
West London
The Nutcracker at Royal Albert Hall
If you’ve yet to see The Nutcracker, this could be the chance to do so before the end of the year. Enjoy a showing of the enchanting production on NYE, which features Tchaikovsky’s sumptuous score and is the quintessential ballet to see at this time of the year.
South London
Bunga Bunga Battersea
Say bye to 2022 and ring in the New Year with a night oozing with glitter and glamour at Bunga Bunga’s NYE Black & Red Glitterball.
Put on your favourite outfit and prepare to eat well, thanks to its five-course menu including a welcome Spritz, Italian antipasti and signature pizzas.
You’ll also be wow-ed by West End’s finest talent, along with DJs who will fill the floor with all-night anthems for you to dance the night away.
New Year's Eve at Le Pont de la Tour
If you’re looking for the ultimate romantic location this new year’s eve, Le Pont de la Tour is just the place. Witness the twinkling lights and stunning views up the river and see in 2022 at the restaurant, where you can enjoy a five-course tasting menu, including the likes of Roast Orkney scallop and braised fennel to Cumbrian venison and blackberry sorbet.
Plus, enjoy live jazz music in the restaurant while you dine.
New Year's Eve at Bar Elba
Dance the night away at Bar Elba and enjoy the stunning views along with a live DJ, a party-ready playlist, delicious canapés and a firework display that’s not to be missed.
