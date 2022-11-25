If you’re anything like us, you’re probably still mourning the end of Peaky Blinders, one of the grittiest shows the BBC has ever brought us, earlier this year. But if you’re still craving your fix of the Shelby family, look no further than the Peaky Blinders: The Rise immersive experience.

You read that right. It’s time to dust off your flat cap and be transported back to 1921, where Tommy Shelby has personally invited you to his family’s Camden warehouse to share a plan that could prove lucrative for everyone involved.

Up for the challenge? Here’s everything you need to know.