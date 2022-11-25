Peaky Blinders: The Rise immersive experience has extended its run in London – here’s how to get tickets
Are you ready to help the Shelby family take over London in Peaky Blinders: The Rise?
If you’re anything like us, you’re probably still mourning the end of Peaky Blinders, one of the grittiest shows the BBC has ever brought us, earlier this year. But if you’re still craving your fix of the Shelby family, look no further than the Peaky Blinders: The Rise immersive experience.
You read that right. It’s time to dust off your flat cap and be transported back to 1921, where Tommy Shelby has personally invited you to his family’s Camden warehouse to share a plan that could prove lucrative for everyone involved.
Up for the challenge? Here’s everything you need to know.
A live theatrical experience based on the award-winning TV series, Peaky Blinders: The Rise is a 360-degree immersive theatre experience that follows Tommy Shelby’s rise to prominence and takes you straight to the heart of the action as a part of the Shelby Company Ltd.
Will Tommy Shelby and his family succeed in their ambition to take over London? It’s all up to you, as you explore the live sets, complete the challenges and interact with the show’s most iconic characters.
Whether you kick back in the pub, advise on business affairs in the office or conspire with the Italians in the cabaret lounge, how the family meeting goes is up to you. Just keep your eyes open and your ear to the ground, because Tommy’s enemies are closer than you think…
Tickets for Peaky Blinders: The Rise start from £49.50. Find out more here.
Images: BBC/ Mark Senior