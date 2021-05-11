Events in London: this exciting new rosé festival is coming to Covent Garden next week
- Posted by
- Lauren Geall
- Published
What better way to celebrate the easing of restrictions than with an ice cold glass of something pink in the heart of London?
If your idea of heaven is sitting back on a warm summer’s evening with your feet up and a chilled glass of rosé in hand, you’re certainly not alone.
Where prosecco once ruled, the pink stuff has taken over the fridges and hearts of people everywhere. And now, for the first time, a fully-fledged rosé festival is set to take over London’s Covent Garden later this month.
Heading to the Piazza just in time for the easing of restrictions on 17 May, the three-week-long festival will celebrate the summery drink in all its glory, with some of the coolest rosé brands (including Instagram favourite amie and the award-winning Maison Mirabeau) taking centre stage with a collection of rosé-themed cocktails and drinks.
Other brands taking part include The Bubble Bros, whose pop-up will be serving rose petal infused prosecco alongside some more traditional rosé spritzers; Magners, who will be transforming a corner of the Piazza into a ‘Rosé Cider Garden’; and HUN Wine, who will be serving a variety of chilled canned wines, including an alcohol-free version for those who fancy it. In total, there are nine pop-ups to explore.
However, the fun doesn’t stop there. Outside of the festival’s dedicated pop-ups, many of the restaurants and shops in Covent Garden will also be taking part in the rosé-themed extravaganza, so you don’t have to drink to make the most of the event.
On the food and drinks side of things, Shake Shack will offer a limited-edition cherry blossom shake, and Ladurée will host a rosé-inspired afternoon tea.
And when it comes to shopping, there will be a whole selection of rosé scents, creams, candles and oils available from L’Occitane, Floral Street Fragrance, Atelier Cologne, Deciem, Molton Brown and Miller Harris, with Tom Ford playing host to a rose-themed floral installation, too.
With lockdown restrictions easing and summer fast approaching, why not go along and get a taste of everything the festival has to offer?
Covent Garden’s Rosé Festival will run from 17 May - 6 June. For more information, check out the Covent Garden website.
Images: Covent Garden