If your idea of heaven is sitting back on a warm summer’s evening with your feet up and a chilled glass of rosé in hand, you’re certainly not alone.

Where prosecco once ruled, the pink stuff has taken over the fridges and hearts of people everywhere. And now, for the first time, a fully-fledged rosé festival is set to take over London’s Covent Garden later this month.

Heading to the Piazza just in time for the easing of restrictions on 17 May, the three-week-long festival will celebrate the summery drink in all its glory, with some of the coolest rosé brands (including Instagram favourite amie and the award-winning Maison Mirabeau) taking centre stage with a collection of rosé-themed cocktails and drinks.