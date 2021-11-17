Have you ever dreamed of living in Carrie Bradshaw’s New York brownstone apartment? Her rent-controlled $700 per month home has been the subject of much admiration (and debate) since the first episode of Sex And The City aired 23 years ago and it was the location of some of the show’s most memorable moments.

And now, you might just be able to experience the next best thing to living in Carrie’s New York home, as an immersive Sex And The City experience is coming to London.