How to get tickets to Stylist’s first IRL event of 2021

On Sunday 27 June, we’re heading to London for our first in-person event of 2021 and can’t wait to see you there. We’re throwing an intimate closing party to celebrate the end of the Stylist Literary Festival and have some rather impressive authors lined up for you. Not only do we have Isy Suttie in conversation with Chibundu Onuzo discussing how to bring humour to the page, but we also have poetry from the winner of the #Merky Books New Writers’ Prize Monika Radojevic and the stars of the chart-topping The Receipts podcast discussing their honest, hilarious and audacious new book. But that’s not all… The one and only Annie Macmanus will also be taking to the Literary Festival stage for a talk with Stylist’s editor-in-chief Lisa Smosarski about her debut novel, Mother Mother.

As the sharp-eyed amongst you may have noticed, our closing party happens to fall on the weekend that would normally host Glastonbury, and with legendary DJ Annie Mac headlining, please don’t dampen our spirits if we dub this the Glastonbury of the book world.

You may also like Stylist Literary Festival 2021: explore the author line-up and book your festival pass to our month-long event

Stylist Literary Festival 2021: don't miss the exclusive closing party at The Hoxton on Sunday 27 June

Where and when is the closing party? The Stylist Literary Festival closing party will be at The Hoxton in Holborn, London on Sunday 27 June from 11am-2pm. How do I get tickets? The Booklover Digital Pass + Closing Party ticket (£60) will give you access to all online festival events – check out the full line-up here – as well as one ticket to our IRL event at The Hoxton on Sunday 27 June. Attendees to our closing party will be treated to a rosé prosecco reception, wine (or a non-alcoholic alternative), canapés and goody bag worth £129. With limited tickets, we can only invite 40 party goers so if you want to join us for our intimate closing party, you’ll need to be quick.

Stylist Literary Festival 2021: take a look at the closing party goody bag

What’s in the goody bag? No Stylist event is complete without an epic goody bag. Attendees to our festival closing party will receive a goody bag worth over £100 including a Smythson Panama Crossgrain Leather Notebook, a tin of Grind coffee, Stylist’s Life Lessons On Friendship book, plus a luxury hyaluronic glow moisturiser and facial scrub. What else is happening at the festival? The Stylist Literary Festival will host virtual events throughout June celebrating the best new fiction and non-fiction releases from authors including Lisa Taddeo, Raven Leilani, Matt Haig, Jessie Cave, Otegha Uwagba. All online festival events will be hosted on MyStylist, the new digital hub for Stylist events. With your Booklover Digital Pass you can access all festival events and choose to watch live or on demand.