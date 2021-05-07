Banksy is the world-famous anonymous graffiti artist who has been leaving a political paint trail around the city since the 90s.The Art of Banksy is the world’s largest collection of privately-owned Banksy art, and it’s coming to London’s Covent Garden on 17 May.

Housed in 12,000-square-foot warehouse space, fans can walk around and explore the street artist’s prints, canvasses, screenprints, sculptures, unique works and limited-edition pieces. The exhibition features iconic works such as Girl and Balloon, Flower Thrower and Rude Copper.