The Art of Banksy: explore the street artist’s work at this London exhibition
- Posted by
- Hollie Richardson
- Published
Looking for fun things to do in London this summer? You can now buy tickets for the new Banksy exhibition in Covent Garden.
Lockdown restrictions are starting to ease and people are excited about finally making plans again. The government has confirmed that 17 May will see galleries, cinemas, theatres and event spaces reopen. Hurrah!
This means that we can now start to buy tickets for highly-anticipated events such as Yayoi Kusama’s postponed exhibition at the Tate Modern, the Alice In Wonderland exhibition at the V&A, West End stage productions of Les Miserables and Hamilton, and the Dodge fairground in Somerset House’s courtyard.
Ah yes, it’s all happening. And we’ve got something else that you’ll want to get tickets for.
Banksy is the world-famous anonymous graffiti artist who has been leaving a political paint trail around the city since the 90s.The Art of Banksy is the world’s largest collection of privately-owned Banksy art, and it’s coming to London’s Covent Garden on 17 May.
Housed in 12,000-square-foot warehouse space, fans can walk around and explore the street artist’s prints, canvasses, screenprints, sculptures, unique works and limited-edition pieces. The exhibition features iconic works such as Girl and Balloon, Flower Thrower and Rude Copper.
The exhibition – which is unauthorised by the artist (or as organisers boldly put it, “completely non-consensual”) – has already made its way around Toronto, Miami, Sydney, Melbourne, Tel Aviv, and Auckland. It was due to open its doors in London last year but, thanks to obvious reasons, there’s been quite a delay.
Adult tickets start at £21.50 and they are available to book on The Art of Banksy website now. You’ll find the exhibition at 50 Earlham Street, London WC2H 9LJ.
Images: The Art of Banksy