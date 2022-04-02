The Curl Talk Project: visit the empowering exhibition series sharing portraits and stories of curly hair
“You deserve to be seen, heard and given a seat at the table,” says its founder.
There’s little that feels more empowering than being accepted – and accepting yourself – for exactly who you are.
In an empowering new installation, Instagram’s The Curl Talk Project has transformed Granary Square at Kings Cross into a celebration of the glory of curly hair.
The exhibition, which opened on International Women’s Day and is continuing throughout Women’s History Month aims to empower and inform the public through a series of stunning portraits and insightful stories which take an intimate look at the lives of curly-haired women who have each felt pressured to look a certain way.
“I use my hair to dismantle decades of negative messaging and wrong ideas coming from my family or society itself: black hair doesn’t grow, black hair can’t be beautiful unless it’s long with loose curls,” says Aude, from France, who is featured in the project.
“Growing up, I could notice that straight hair was almost like a commodity the masses wanted to possess. A commodity tied with the notions of status, race and identity. Straight hair was also strongly linked to length,” shares Ava, from the UK.
“No one should be entitled to define what femininity and beauty is and I am glad to see this idea being more ingrained in women’s heads nowadays.”
The Curl Talk Project was founded in 2017 by Johanna Yaovi to give women “the chance to tell their stories and begin to challenge society’s definition of beauty”.
“It was important for me to launch The Curl Talk Project photography exhibition at King’s Cross on International Women’s Day, showcasing a diverse range of women from all ethnicities and backgrounds to the public. It’s a great way to show that whatever your circumstances, you deserve to be seen, heard and given a seat at the table,” Yaovi said of the exhibition.
The Curl Talk Project is on display in Granary Square, Kings Cross, until 10 April.
Images: Getty/The Curl Talk Project