As we continue to slog through what feels like an endless January, we’ll take life’s small comforts in whatever way we can find them. That ranges from sipping perfectly-mixed hot chocolate, to browsing glamorous tableware, to watching our favourite comfort TV show being brought to life on stage.

Yes, you heard us right. The Great British Bake Off is being turned into a stage musical – and you can buy tickets now.

The new stage show, titled Great British Bake Off: The Musical, will premiere at Everyman Theatre in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, on 22 July.