Things to do in London 2021, including a Van Gogh exhibition and a dog show
- Hollie Richardson
Who’s ready to start making plans in London for 2021? From art gallery exhibitions to a dog show, we’ve rounded up some of the best things you can book tickets for right now.
Finally, we can start looking ahead to a post-lockdown life. According to the government’s lockdown-easing roadmap, venues can start to reopen and events can begin to take place from 17 May. This means that many museums, art galleries, theatres and cinemas will hopefully be up and running by the time the summer months arrive.
Although this all depends on the vaccine roll-out and the R number, it gives a lot of people some hope. That’s why you might want to book tickets for something to look forward to. So, we’ve rounded up some of London’s best events and re-openings in 2021 and beyond…
Book an event or walk around the conservatory at Barbican
Barbican has released its events programme, which includes Jean Dubuffet’s Brutal Beauty exhibition, Claudia Andujar’s The Yanomami Struggle exhibition, the theatre production of Flight and various live music events. Alternatively, you can pay a visit to its famous conservatory or cinema.
Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience
Arriving at a yet-to-be-confirmed location in October, Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience promises 20,000 square feet of giant projections of the artist’s most famous works. Light and sound installations will also span two storeys for a unique experience.
Sit in the audience for Les Misérables: The Staged Concert
Do you hear the people sing? From 20 May, Les Misérables: The Staged Concert will be live at the Sondheim Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue, featuring stars of the full London cast, including Jon Robyns, Bradley Jaden and Lucie Jones. The return of the fully staged show is planned for the Sondheim from 25 September.
Pre-order the hottest tickets for Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Rooms
Tate Modern’s Infinity Rooms will feature two immersive mirror room installations created by renowned Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, whose work has spanned more than half a century. They will be exhibited alongside “photos and footage of early performance works and studio happenings”.
You’ll have to wait a bit longer for this one: it opens in March 2022, but you will be able to book tickets soon.
Reacquaint yourself with The Prince Charles Cinema
Iconic venue The Prince Charles Cinema is set to reopen its doors on 17 May. You can already pre-book tickets for classics such as 10 Things I Hate About You and Pulp Fiction, as well as new releases such as Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar and Ammonite.
Enjoy a drink in London's biggest beer garden at Ally Pally
Already dreaming of a cold glass of white wine with your pals? Alexandra Palace has you covered with some of the best views in the city. The Terrace, which is London’s largest beer garden, will be back and ready to go on Monday 12 April. Cheers to that!
Dress up for a trip to Royal Opera House
Get ready to put on your glad rags and act all fancy with a trip to the opera. Full details of the new programme, including ticket booking dates, will be released on 13 April.
Confirmed productions include Mozart opera, La Clemenza di Tito, Christopher Wheeldon’s shimmering ballet, Within the Golden Hour, and two works by Crystal Pite. The ROH has also announced the reopening of the world’s first opera set in hyperreality: Current, Rising.
All About Dogs
The All About Dogs show looks like the kind of pure joy we all need after lockdown. Held at Blenheim Palace on Saturday 3 and 4 Sunday July, there will be arena displays, have-a-go activities, breed clubs and various competitions where visiting canines can win rosettes. And, of course, there will be dogs galore. What more could you possibly want?
We”ll be keeping this list updated, so come back to check what else London has in store for us in 2021.
