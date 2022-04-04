I appreciate a good night in like the next person.

There’s something about spending a cosy evening indoors, indulging in your favourite comfort foods and catching up on the latest Netflix show that you’ve just been dying to binge-watch.

But you know what? It is finally spring and things are really opening up.

There are a number of exhibitions, pop-ups, restaurant openings and more for us to indulge in while making the most of being out with the people you hold dear – and this month, we have a full list of events for you to choose from that’s going to have you booked and busy in April.