Things to do in London: 12 events, exhibitions, restaurants and more you won’t want to miss in April
The city is brimming with events, restaurant openings, exhibitions and shows to visit this month – and here is our edit of the best of the best to check out in April
I appreciate a good night in like the next person.
There’s something about spending a cosy evening indoors, indulging in your favourite comfort foods and catching up on the latest Netflix show that you’ve just been dying to binge-watch.
But you know what? It is finally spring and things are really opening up.
There are a number of exhibitions, pop-ups, restaurant openings and more for us to indulge in while making the most of being out with the people you hold dear – and this month, we have a full list of events for you to choose from that’s going to have you booked and busy in April.
Titanic: The Exhibition
The Phantom Of The Opera pre theatre dinner and tickets to the show with Haymarket Hotel
Indulge in some theatre this month and witness the mesmerising and unforgettable The Phantom Of The Opera, which has returned to Her Majesty’s Theatre and is now celebrating its 35th anniversary in London’s West End.
Experience the thrill of the West End’s most haunting love story, starring double Olivier Award nominee Killian Donnelly as The Phantom, Lucy St. Louis as Christine Daaé and Rhys Whitfield as Raoul.
Guests can also visit Brumus Restaurant for a two-course dinner and a glass of sparkling wine before taking their seats in Her Majesty’s Theatre, on the doorstep of Haymarket Hotel.
When is it? Available Monday – Friday from £87.50 per person including a two-course set menu with a glass of sparkling wine and tickets to the show.
Fashion & Cinema: In conversation with Sandy Powell at The Soho Hotel
If you’re a cinephile with a love for costume design, this talk is for you.
On Sunday 24 April, The Soho Hotel will host a special event, where world-famous costume designer Sandy Powell will explore her decorated career in the film industry with writer and curator Keith Lodwick.
In this special In Conversation, Powell will discuss films that have shaped her career including her work with Leonardo DiCaprio (Wolf Of Wall Street, The Departed), Cate Blanchett (Carol), Olivia Colman (The Favourite) and Julianne Moore (Far From Heaven).
The In Conversation will be followed by a showing of Sandy Powell’s chosen film Orlando starring Tilda Swinton.
When is it? Sunday 24 April. In Conversation and screening of Orlando is £65 per person including a glass of wine on arrival.
The Ultimate Pub Roast at MEATliquor
This Easter Sunday, venture over to The Dartmouth Arms and enjoy MEATliquor’s ultimate Sunday roast.
Offering both meat and veggie option, complete with all the trimmings, the late-Victoria era pub in Forest Hill is the perfect location for a traditional pub lunch with 10 different pints on tap and a beer garden that’s ideal for soaking up the sun – providing we get some, that is.
When is it? Sunday 17 April at The Dartmouth Arms
Easter egg installation at Islington Square
Get into the Easter spirit and visit the new easter egg square installation in the heart of Islington.
The installation, which arrived at Islington Square on Upper Street on 2 April, includes two giant Easter eggs that are wrapped in gold foil and measure 100cm tall.
The eggs will be displayed on colourful plinths as part of an installation designed by leading London-based artists Dominic Kesterton and Tess Smith-Roberts.
Through AR technology, Kesterton and Smith-Roberts’ playful illustrations will come to life, enabling viewers to transform the installation on their phones.
When is it? The installation is currently live and available to see at Islington Square on Upper Street
Sexy Fish Friday night spring dance of the sea series
If you’re looking to liven up your Friday nights, Sexy Fish has something in mind.
The Berkeley Square hotspot is celebrating the arrival of spring with its latest evening entertainment series, spring dance of the sea, in partnership with The House of Suntory.
Every Friday from 25 March until 15 April, the restaurant will come alive with four incredible events not to be missed, inspired by the sea.
Diners will get to indulge in food and theatrical cocktails along with an extravaganza of spectacular light displays, resident house DJs, percussionists, saxophonists, dancers and live house vocalists.
When is it? 25 March–15 April from 9pm until late
Ceramic Art London
Ceramic Art London is back after a two-year hiatus.
Taking place over three days in the grand concourse of Central Saint Martins, Ceramic Art London will feature 92 leading makers from 11 different countries as visitors get to see and buy the best contemporary ceramics, from the functional and decorative to the abstract and architectural.
When is it? 7–10 April, Central Saint Martins, King’s Cross, London
Top Cuvée's wine-themed easter egg hunt
An Easter egg hunt with wine? Sounds like my idea of a good time.
Top Cuvée is bringing back its wine-themed Easter egg hunt in Clissold Park on 17 April, making it the ideal boozy day out with friends.
Attendees will also have a chance to win prizes from cult pizza restaurant Yard Sale, coffee roasters Dark Arts Coffee, Dalston’s cosy ramen kitchen Supa Ya Ramen, chophouse favourite Blacklock and beauty and homeware lovers can get their hands on goodies and in-store discounts from Boutique store Earl of East.
When is it? 17 April at Clissold Park
Bank House spring wreath making
This Easter, independent wine bar Bank House will welcome Nikki from Studio Hoime to lead a series of spring wreath workshops.
Guests will be able to design a bespoke Easter wreath for their homes while sampling Bank House’s selection of organic and biodynamic English wines.
When is it? Two workshops on 6 April and 19 April at 7.30pm. Tickets are priced at £45 per person
Signature Brewery
If you’re looking for beer and belly laughs, Signature Brewery has got you covered.
The state-of-the-art brewery and music venue has lined up a host of live comedy, in partnership with Objectively Funny, including a line-up of the biggest names in UK comedy.
This month, Never Mind The Buzzcocks’ Jamali Maddix will take to the stage on 7 April followed by Jen Brister and Glenn Moore on 20 April – you won’t want to miss it.
When is it? Jamali Maddix on 7 April at Signature Brewery Blackhorse Road; Jen Brister and Glenn Moore on 20 April at Signature Brewery Haggerston.
Somerset House terrace bar with San Miguel
Returning for its third season, the Somerset House Terrace Bar with San Miguel will pop up on the River Terrace at Somerset House this summer, promising to be London’s favourite outdoor drinking and dining destination. Opening its doors on Friday 8 April, San Miguel will welcome everyone for sunnier days and warmer evenings. With ice-cold beers, including Especial – 0,0% and gluten free – a new San Miguel Sundown Spritz cocktail, a delicious tapas menu and special moments at sundown.
With its stunning riverside location and view of the iconic London skyline, the terrace is the perfect spot for those looking for somewhere to while away a summer afternoon or evening, grab an ice-cold beer and enjoy tapas dishes with friends.
Where is it? Somerset House from 8 April
Marylebone Food Festival
Enjoy good food and good company at the Marylebone Food Festival this month.
The festival, which runs from 26 April to 1 May, includes a series of in-restaurant events from Marylebone’s restaurants, bars and food businesses celebrating their neighbourhood’s gastronomic excellence in aid of The Food Chain.
Highlights include an Ottolenghi cookery class on 27 April, a free Philgas & Swiggot El Tequileno Tequila masterclass tasting on 29 April and Painting and Pizza with The Italian Greyhound on 30 April.
When is it? 26 April – 1 May
Images: Steven Joyce, Toni Losey, Derek Bremner , courtesy of brands