Want to try a variety of high-quality Italian wines all under one roof? Look no further, as Eataly’s much-loved Wine Festival returns for 2023.

Running from Thursday 2 March to Saturday 4 March, Eataly London will be hosting a 3-day-long celebration of Italian wines, with over 40 different wines to discover. Wine enthusiasts will have the opportunity to meet the finest Italian producers from vineyards located across Italy including Sicily, Puglia, Trentino, Veneto as well as Piemonte.

Talk to Fontanafredda, one of the greatest producers of the Piemont region, or Baron Longo, a historic family winery in the Dolomites with over 400 years of traditional wine making. For an iconic sparkling wine producer, fill up your glass at Villa Sandi, from one of Veneto’s must visit vineyards. Further afield, Firriato, situated in Sicily will bring a wealth of information on the native Sicilian grape varieties, so you can explore and learn about this undiscovered gem of an Italian wine available at Eataly.

When is it?: 2 – 4 March