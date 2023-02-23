Things to do in London: 6 events, exhibitions, restaurants and more you won’t want to miss this month or the next
The city is brimming with events, restaurant openings, exhibitions and shows to visit next month – and here is our edit of the best of the best to check out this February and March.
Eataly Wine Festival
Want to try a variety of high-quality Italian wines all under one roof? Look no further, as Eataly’s much-loved Wine Festival returns for 2023.
Running from Thursday 2 March to Saturday 4 March, Eataly London will be hosting a 3-day-long celebration of Italian wines, with over 40 different wines to discover. Wine enthusiasts will have the opportunity to meet the finest Italian producers from vineyards located across Italy including Sicily, Puglia, Trentino, Veneto as well as Piemonte.
Talk to Fontanafredda, one of the greatest producers of the Piemont region, or Baron Longo, a historic family winery in the Dolomites with over 400 years of traditional wine making. For an iconic sparkling wine producer, fill up your glass at Villa Sandi, from one of Veneto’s must visit vineyards. Further afield, Firriato, situated in Sicily will bring a wealth of information on the native Sicilian grape varieties, so you can explore and learn about this undiscovered gem of an Italian wine available at Eataly.
When is it?: 2 – 4 March
Amazonico Carnival
Head to Amazónico as the restaurant is bringing Rio de Janeiro’s iconic carnival to Mayfair with live Brazilian bands, artists, carnival menus and an all-night takeover complete with samba dancers, DJs and an open bar on Friday 24 February.
From 17 – 25 February, Amazónico will transport guests to the heart of Brazil. Each evening, Brazilian bands will take over the restaurant whilst guests enjoy an exclusive menu based around the dishes traditionally eaten around the time of carnival, created by Executive Chef Vitelio Reyes.
If you’re looking to get into the spirit of carnival from home, Amazónico is the place to be.
When is it?: 17 – 25 February
Frameless exhibition
Frameless is a culturally-rich, immersive, multi-dimensional art experience right in the heart of Central London. Set within a 30,000 square-foot-venue, it offers four different galleries, and elevates the traditional art experience to a whole new level. Add in 158 state-of-the-art surround sound speakers and over 479 million pixels of light, and you can see that you’re in for a real experience here!
When is it?: Until April 2023
BFI Flare Film Festival 2023
BFI Flare is returning to BFI Southbank over ten days this March to showcase the best new LGBTQ+ cinema from around the world.
Visitors will be able to enjoy a range of films, including Who I Am Not, a documentary about the lives of two young intersex South Africans and Loving Highsmith, a feature-length documentary about the cult queer author.
BFI Flare will also be a packed programme of DJ nights, quizzes and other events making it an event not to be missed.
When is it?: 15 – 26 March 2023
WOW festival
Women of the World (WOW) is back for its 2023 London Festival, which returns to the Southbank Centre from 10-12 March to mark International Women’s Day.
The festival will see a host of inspirational women, with the likes of Jane Garvey, Fi Glover, Oloni and Roxane Gay speaking.
The festival will also feature the return of the much-loved WOW Marketplace, a programme of free WOW Pop-Up performances, free WOW Speed Mentoring and Under 10’s Feminist Corner for budding young feminists everywhere.
When is it? From 10 – 12 March
Hallyu! The Korean Wave
Take in the colourful and dynamic popular culture of South Korea in the V&A’s latest exhibition Hallyu! The Korean Wave.
The exhibit explores the makings of the Korean Wave and its global impact on the creative industries of cinema, drama, music, fandom, beauty and fashion, from the 1960s to today
When is it?: 24 September 2022 – 25 June 2023
