The 10 things to do if you are staying in London for Christmas
- Posted by
- Alessia Armenise
- Published
The survival guide you need if you are working during the holidays, too far from home or simply in the mood to enjoy London at Christmas.
Christmas is now around the corner and the city is slowly emptying. But whethere you’re alone or spending time with family in the city, London has something for you. Here’s the Stylist.co.uk guide to surviving the Christmas holidays in town.
Be a tourist in your own city
There’s no better time to explore London than Christmas. The city is emptied of its inhabitants and of (some of) the tourists and, most importantly, it’s buzzing with amazing Christmas events taking place all around town. While you’re here, why not treat yourself with a staycation in one of the nicest hotels in London? Think delicious comfort food, a lavish room and a cosy spa to relax: London doesn’t sound so bad after all.
Book yourself for a spa day
After a long year, Christmas is a time to relax and stop checking your emails. If letting go is not your forte, booking yourself into a day spa could help you destress, and finally put you in the holiday mood. From a facial to a massage to a funky manicure, there’s no better Christmas gift than self-care.
Treat yourself to a comforting dinner
The best thing about the Christmas holidays? The food, of course. Even if you can’t savour your grandma’s roast this year, you still deserve a delicious and comforting Christmas dinner. From a heart-warming fondue to traditional English feast, there is nothing London can’t offer.
Have a Christmas specials marathon
The holidays are for taking time for yourself, relaxing and just doing nothing at all. When was the last time you indulged in a Netflix spree? Probably last Christmas. Staying in the city is a great excuse to make some popcorn and enjoy every Christmas episode ever filmed.
Wander around the Christmas markets
London is definitely one of the best cities at Christmas time. Wander around the many Christmas markets and fairs in the capital to sip on mulled wine, taste Christmas delicacies or do some seasonal shopping.
Plan a last minute Christmas getaway
You can’t go home for Christmas this year, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay in the city. If you have a couple of days to spare, you could fly to Lisbon, Rome or Amsterdam or pop on a Eurostar to Paris, even just for a day – Europe is your oyster.
Indulge in a decadent brunch
Christmas – or everyday of the year for us – is a no diet zone. Finish off your London Christmas celebrations with an incredible brunch on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day at The Ned. Oysters, lobster and floods of champagne topped up with amazing live music to kick off 2019 in the best possible way.
The Ned’s Boxing Day Brunch Feast and The New Year’s Day Brunch is £65 per person, £32.50 for children aged 6-12, and children under age six are complimentary.
Go ice skating
Even if you’re not feeling festive, an enormous Christmas tree, Michael Bublé blasting from the speakers and an ice-rink will put the Grinch inside you to sleep. If you though that Somerset House was the only option, get ready to explore London’s ice extravaganza.
Buy yourself some nice gifts
It’s Christmas, you don’t even need another excuse to buy yourself something nice. No matter if you’re an eco-warrior, a big kid or a jewellery junky, we have a Christmas wish list for anybody.
Go for a festive afternoon tea
A fancy afternoon tea is a treat we usually save for a special visitor or a special occasion. But what’s a more special occasion than Christmas in the city? Feel like a queen for an afternoon sipping earl grey, eating macarons and making plans for the new year ahead.