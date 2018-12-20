The 10 things to do if you are staying in London for Christmas

Christmas – or everyday of the year for us – is a no diet zone. Finish off your London Christmas celebrations with an incredible brunch on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day at The Ned. Oysters, lobster and floods of champagne topped up with amazing live music to kick off 2019 in the best possible way.

The Ned’s Boxing Day Brunch Feast and The New Year’s Day Brunch is £65 per person, £32.50 for children aged 6-12, and children under age six are complimentary.