Festival season is officially upon us, and that means layers of glitter, tonnes of mud, cans of Kopperberg – and some good music, of course.

With more festivals returning this year, many of us have a desire to shake a leg and fully let loose, and if you haven’t booked tickets yet, we’ve got you covered.

From day-long festivals in London to full-on weekenders up North, these are the festivals with tickets still available that you should get before they sell out.