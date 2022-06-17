Friends dancing at festival with arms in ai
UK music festivals 2022: snap up your tickets for these unmissable events before they sell out

Are you still sorting your plans for the summer? Add one of these festivals to your diary, from Birmingham’s Made Festival to London’s All Points East.

Festival season is officially upon us, and that means layers of glitter, tonnes of mud, cans of Kopperberg – and some good music, of course.

With more festivals returning this year, many of us have a desire to shake a leg and fully let loose, and if you haven’t booked tickets yet, we’ve got you covered.

From day-long festivals in London to full-on weekenders up North, these are the festivals with tickets still available that you should get before they sell out.

  • Latitude Festival

    The iconic Latitude festival is one of the UK’s favourite mega-festivals, thanks to its world-class lineup of music, comedy, poetry, and more – and this year looks no different.

    Set in picturesque Henham Park in the Suffolk countryside, festival-goers will be able to see headliners Lewis Capaldi, Foals and Snow Patrol alongside the likes of Little Simz, Rina Sawayama and Example.

    When is it? 21 – 24 July

    BOOK HERE

  • Camp Bestival 2022

    Head to Dorset this July for Camp Bestival and enjoy some camping, music and all-out entertainment. Get in the nostalgic spirit with live performances from Kool & the Gang, Sister Sledge and Earth Wind & Fire, while vibing to Faithless, Rudimental and more.

    When is it? 28 – 31 July

    BOOK NOW

  • Made Festival

    Got plans to head to the West Midlands next month? I’ve got you covered. Get your third-release tickets to the Made Festival in Birmingham and enjoy a plethora of artists across D&B, house, grime and garage, including ShyFX, Pa Salieu, Ms Banks, AJ Tracey and more.

    When is it? 30 July

    BOOK NOW

  • South Facing Festival

    Take yourself to south London for a series of open-air concerts taking place this summer at Crystal Palace Park. Headliners include London Grammar, Bombay Bicycle Club and Becky Hill.

    When is it? 29 July – 07 August

    BOOK NOW

  • We Are FSTVL

    International DJs and acts continue to descend on We Are Fstvl, one of the UK’s most popular electronic festivals. Taking place in August, festival-goers will be able to hop from one stage to another, seeing acts like The Blessed Madonna and Craig David. Talk about variety.

    When is it? 6 – 7 August

    BOOK NOW

  • Boomtown Festival

    Boomtown isn’t like many other festivals. Held annually on the Matterley Estate in South Downs National Park, near Winchester, the entire area is transformed into its own little city, as thousands of people embark on a journey of discovery as they dance through the streets and plazas on a non-stop weekend of fun with a soundtrack of ska, folk, reggae, punk and more.

    When is it? 11 – 14 August

    BOOK NOW

  • One Loves Festival

    If you want to experience purely good vibes at a festival this summer, One Loves Festival is the one to attend. Held in West Sussex, it is the UK’s most popular reggae and dub camping event, as people of all ages join together for a weekend of peace and unity while enjoying the sounds of Julian Marley and Black Uhru.

    When is it? 12 – 14 August

    BOOK NOW

  • All Points East Festival

    East Londoners – this one is for you. Victoria Park will be transformed for the annual All Points East Festival, which will see Disclosure, Gorillaz and Tame Impala headline over three weekends.

    When is it? 19 – 20 August, 25 – 26 August, 27 – 28 August

    BOOK NOW

  • Field Day

    Another east London fave in Victoria Park, Field Day is a day-long festival and will feature a mixture of team games, DIY side stalls, competitive eating (!) and music from The Chemical Brothers, Kraftwerk 3D and special guest Peggy Gou.

    When is it? 20 August 2022

    BOOK NOW

  • Creamfields

    If you didn’t manage to get tickets to Creamfields, now is your chance. Fans can buy 2–4 day camping tickets which are currently at limited availability and get the chance to visit this legendary electronic music festival and see Chase & Status, David Guetta, Andy C and more.

    When is it? 25 – 28 August

    BOOK NOW

  • Leeds Festival

    Round out the summer in Leeds – the ultimate festival to wrap up the festival season. Tickets for Saturday and Sunday are still available so snap those up before they sell out so you can see Dave, Megan Thee Stallion, Arctic Monkeys and more.

    When is it? 26 - 28 August (only Saturday and Sunday tickets available)

    BOOK NOW

