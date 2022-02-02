When you think of Valentine’s Day, there are a few really obvious things that come to mind.

From red roses and fluffy teddy bears to chocolates and candlelight dinners, some view the big day as a walking cliche – but it doesn’t have to be.

Gone are the days of merely visiting lavish (and at times cheesy restaurants) or booking a night in a hotel. People are now getting more creative than ever and are taking their Valentine’s Day plans to the next level, with fresh ideas on what to do, where to stay and where to dine.