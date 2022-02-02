valentine's day things to do collage
Events

Valentine’s Day ideas: 14 cool (and non-cringy) things to do this year

Try something different this Valentine’s Day with these activities.

When you think of Valentine’s Day, there are a few really obvious things that come to mind.

From red roses and fluffy teddy bears to chocolates and candlelight dinners, some view the big day as a walking cliche – but it doesn’t have to be.

Gone are the days of merely visiting lavish (and at times cheesy restaurants) or booking a night in a hotel. People are now getting more creative than ever and are taking their Valentine’s Day plans to the next level, with fresh ideas on what to do, where to stay and where to dine.

If you’re looking to celebrate the day with an unconventional flair, we’ve shared some recommendations that are sure to get you excited and counting down the days.

You may also like

9 heart-inspired home accessories to add to your space for Valentine’s Day and beyond

  • Valentine's Gastrotour at Borough market

    Entrance to Borough market, London, England
    Valentine's Day 2022: Borough market

    If you and your partner are major foodies then you’ll love this gastrotour at the iconic Borough market. 

    Discover the delights of London’s oldest and most celebrated food market, while tasting a huge range of British and international produce and learning all the fascinating facts about the market’s history.

    From exceptional charcuterie to fresh oysters and scallops accompanied by boozy beverages, this tour is the ultimate Borough Market experience.

    Book Valentine’s Gastrotour at Borough market

    BOOK NOW

  • Rivoli Ballroom Valentine’s Day pop-up cinema

    Rivoli Ballroom In Brockley London
    Valentine's Day 2022: Rivoli Ballroom

    This legendary location will be transformed into a pop-up cinema for cinephiles everywhere this Valentine’s Day. The ballroom will be showing classic films over four dates in the run-up to 14 February, including Breakfast At Tiffany’s, A Star Is Born, Pretty Woman and Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo And Juliet.

    Book Rivoli Ballroom Valentine’s Day pop-up cinema

    BOOK NOW

  • Valentine's at the Natural History Museum

    Natural History Museum
    Valentine's Day 2022: Valentine's at the Natural History Museum

    Following the successful launch in 2020, Valentine’s at the Museum is back for two evenings, allowing lovebirds to sip beer, wine or soft drinks while walking around the museum after hours.

    Book Valentine’s at the Natural History Museum

    BOOK NOW

  • Covent Garden Comedy Club

    Who wouldn’t love to spend their Valentine’s Day in tears of laughter with their significant other? Well, you can do just that at the Covent Garden Comedy Club this year.

    Book Covent Garden Comedy Club

    BOOK NOW

  • Up at the O2 climb

    People climb London's latest tourist attraction 'Up at The O2'
    Valentine's Day 2022: Up at the O2 climb

    Take in the beautiful views of London while climbing the roof of the O2 arena. Suspended above the iconic tent canvas, you and your partner will make the 365m journey to the summit, 52m above ground level.

    Book Up at the O2 climb

    BOOK NOW

  • Harrods Tea Room

    afternoon tea
    Valentine's Day 2022: Afternoon tea

    Head to Harrods tea room and enjoy an afternoon tea filled with luxury. From delicate finger sandwiches to perfect patisserie, this is a lovely way to spend a relaxing yet chic afternoon with your valentine.

    Book Harrods Tea Room

    BOOK NOW

  • Italian and pasta masterclass at Ann Smart School

    pasta making masterclass
    Valentine's Day 2022: Italian and pasta masterclass

    Turn into a cooking connoisseur with this Italian and pasta masterclass. At this cookery class, you’ll learn everything about making fresh pasta, and cooking spinach, ricotta and pine nut cannelloni and gnocchi with sage butter and Parmigiano, lemon and garlic. What a delicious way to spend Valentine’s Day.

    Book Italian and pasta masterclass at Ann Smart School

    BOOK NOW

  • Stein's at Home – The Valentine's Day Menu

    Stein's at Home – The Valentine's Day Menu
    Valentine's Day 2022: Stein's at Home – The Valentine's Day Menu

    If you’d rather spend your Valentine’s Day at home, order yourself a luxury restaurant meal kit, like this one from Rick Stein. You’ll be able to indulge in monkfish, prawns, lobster and chocolate – the ultimate quartet for a three-course meal with your very favourite person.

    Book Stein’s at Home  The Valentine’s Day Menu 

    BOOK NOW

  • Diogenes the Dog

    Diogenes the Dog
    Valentine's Day 2022: Diogenes the Dog

    A beautiful boutique wine bar, shop and café in Elephant and Castle, Diogenes the Dog focuses on showcasing undiscovered wines of the world with unparalleled service and hospitality at its core. Guests can sample the bar’s ever-changing wine list alongside a changing charcuterie and cheese menu, perfect for sharing and perfectly matched to the wines on offer.

    Book Diogenes the Dog

    BOOK NOW

  • Electric Gamebox

    Electric Gamebox
    Valentine's Day 2022: Electric Gamebox

    Fancy a Valentine’s date night with a difference this year? Head to Electric Gamebox and enjoy an evening playing hyper-immersive games within a private gamebox.

    Offering guests the perfect opportunity to do something fun together this Valentine’s, Electric Gamebox is an immersive experience like no other focusing on the idea of shared play to solve puzzles and complete tasks as a team. Players can choose from a selection of 10 unique games which come alive through projection mapping, motion tracking and surround sound, instantly transporting you to another dimension.

    Book Electric Gamebox

    BOOK NOW

  • Ridgeway axe throwing

    axe throwing
    Valentine's Day 2022: Axe throwing

    Ready. Set. Throw. 

    With axe throwing, you can learn together then join a team for a bit of competitive fun, whether that’s in the great outdoors or in a city venue. This axe throwing activity in Oxford allows participants to throw axes into recycled wooden logs, three metres away, in its indoor barn axe range. With an hour of practice time under your belt, you’ll be ready to compete head-to-head to see who’ll be crowned the true Viking king.

    Book Ridgeway axe throwing 

    BOOK NOW

  • Pottery taster session

    Pottery taster session
    Valentine's Day 2022: Pottery session

    This pottery taster session will give you and your partner the chance to get your Ghost on, as you hand-build a beautiful pot with coils in a spacious, warm and cosy studio.

    Book Pottery taster session

    BOOK NOW

  • Blonde vs Orange: An Orchestral Rendition of Frank Ocean

    Frank Ocean
    Valentine's Day 2022: Blonde vs Orange: An Orchestral Rendition of Frank Ocean

    For Frank Ocean fans, this orchestral rendition of his two classic albums at XOYO is a must-attend.

    Enjoy a 16-piece orchestra, including a full string section with brass, percussion and vocalists’ session for an intimate, unforgettable experience.

    Book Blonde vs Orange: An Orchestral Rendition of Frank Ocean

    BOOK NOW

  • A Valentine's natural wine tasting with The Modest Merchant

    People drinking wine together in bar
    Valentine's Day 2022: Wine tasting

    Get you and your partner into the mood with an exclusive tasting session led by Jack Overbury of The Modest Merchant, a small, London-based importer specialising in low intervention and sustainable wines.

    On the night, Overbury will open six wines from his portfolio of natural wines for you to taste and will guide you through provenance, tasting notes and anecdotes. 

    Book A Valentine’s natural wine tasting with The Modest Merchant

    BOOK NOW

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: Getty; Rick Stein; Daniel Ogulewicz; Electric Gamebox