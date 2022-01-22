Women Of The World festival 2022: the line-up for the world’s biggest feminist festival has been announced, including Elizabeth Day and Patrisse Cullors
Women Of The World festival is returning in-person to the Southbank Centre to mark International Women’s Day 2022.
During lockdown, there were lots of things that we missed, but taking ourselves out for a day of culture and conversation is something we longed for the most.
So it’s good news, then, that the Women Of The World festival – the world’s largest feminist convention – is returning to London’s Southbank Centre in March 2022.
As the Southbank explains on their website, “At WOW, there’s space for discussions ranging from sex to politics, grandmotherdom to divorce, childlessness to career changes. It’s a chance for both the most difficult discussions, and workshops that have you in fits of laughter. If you identify as a woman or know a woman, WOW is for you.”
“With the pandemic having set back the progress of gender equality, 2022’s festival takes a close look at the state of gender equality across the world.”
The event, which also marks International Women’s Day, features an incredible line-up of speakers and panellists, from author and podcaster Elizabeth Day, to writers Lisa Taddeo and Pandora Sykes, and co-founder of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, Patrisse Cullors.
They join the likes of author Marian Keyes, poet Warsan Shire, The Guilty Feminist host Deborah Frances-White and writer of The Brown Hijabi, Suhaiymah Manzoor-Khan for the three day event, which will be held in London from 11-13 March.
With talks, music and performance, theatre, panels and seminars, WOW festival promises to be both an educational and empowering event.
Book tickets to the Women Of The World festival here.
Images: Getty