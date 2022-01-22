During lockdown, there were lots of things that we missed, but taking ourselves out for a day of culture and conversation is something we longed for the most.

So it’s good news, then, that the Women Of The World festival – the world’s largest feminist convention – is returning to London’s Southbank Centre in March 2022.

As the Southbank explains on their website, “At WOW, there’s space for discussions ranging from sex to politics, grandmotherdom to divorce, childlessness to career changes. It’s a chance for both the most difficult discussions, and workshops that have you in fits of laughter. If you identify as a woman or know a woman, WOW is for you.”

“With the pandemic having set back the progress of gender equality, 2022’s festival takes a close look at the state of gender equality across the world.”