Yayoi Kusama’s Obliteration Room installation returns to Tate Modern
- Leah Sinclair
- Published
The Obliteration Room invites visitors to help transform a blank white apartment with colourful dot stickers and will be available to visit from 23 July – 29 August.
If you missed out on the chance to visit Yayoi Kusama’s Infinity Mirror Rooms exhibition, I’ve got some good news for you.
The Tate Modern has announced that Kusama’s Obliteration Room will return to the gallery this month – but this time, they’re asking visitors to get involved.
Visitors of all ages will have the chance to help transform a white domestic apartment into a sea of colourful dots as part of Uniqlo Tate Play, a playful art programme of free events hosted in collaboration with Uniqlo, which first launched in 2021.
The installation usually consists of blank white rooms with white furniture, but with this exhibition, guests will be able to bring the space to life with colourful dot stickers that will be given to them upon arrival.
As well as having a chance to transform the space, families will be able to create their own work of art to add to an ever-growing garden in the Turbine Hall.
This will be the largest iteration of Kusama’s Obliteration Room to date, as there will be a total of four apartments for visitors to interact with in the Turbine Hall.
This version at Tate Modern will also be the first to root the installation within a London context, with members of the local community donating furniture and objects which will be placed in the apartments for people to add stickers to.
Kusama’s Obliteration Room was first commissioned by the Queensland Art Gallery in Australia and is considered one of the artist’s most ambitious interactive works to date.
The Obliteration Room at Tate Modern will be available to visit from 23 July – 29 August.
For more information, visit the Tate Modern website.
Image: Tate Modern