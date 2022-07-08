As well as having a chance to transform the space, families will be able to create their own work of art to add to an ever-growing garden in the Turbine Hall.

This will be the largest iteration of Kusama’s Obliteration Room to date, as there will be a total of four apartments for visitors to interact with in the Turbine Hall.

This version at Tate Modern will also be the first to root the installation within a London context, with members of the local community donating furniture and objects which will be placed in the apartments for people to add stickers to.

Kusama’s Obliteration Room was first commissioned by the Queensland Art Gallery in Australia and is considered one of the artist’s most ambitious interactive works to date.

The Obliteration Room at Tate Modern will be available to visit from 23 July – 29 August.

For more information, visit the Tate Modern website.