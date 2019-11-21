8 of the loveliest niche experiences to give as gifts this Christmas

If you’re reading this, you’re probably in need of Christmas gift inspiration. And you’re probably also feeling a tiny bit anxious at the prospect of getting someone a present they won’t actually appreciate or remember. Because we’ve all been there: unwrapping a beauty gift sets with two body butters we’re never going to use; pointless gadgets we know we won’t get round to buying batteries for; chocolate boxes we just don’t have the heart to tackle on Christmas Day. Sometimes, Christmas can feel like an exercise in simply accumulating more stuff.

For that reason, the perfect present doesn’t have to be a physical product. Experiential gifts will be remembered long after the season of indulgence has passed, and show that you’ve put time and care into picking something truly personal. And they’re increasingly popular, something that can perhaps be attributed in part to our desire to cut back on unnecessary waste. One in five Brits planned to buy experience-based gifts ahead of Christmas 2018, according to research by Barclaycard, spending an average of £129 each – a rise of 115% on the previous year.