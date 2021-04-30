Summer is on the way and we can’t wait to get out and about to make up for all of the fun we missed out on last year.

And one way to make wonderful memories that you’ll keep forever is by visiting some of the UK’s beautiful flower-filled spots. Not only are these places lovely to spend time in the sun, they make for incredible photo backdrops, too.

Leading florist Interflora has looked into the most often snapped and Instagram-approved floral locations in the country, with a view to find the prettiest places to spend the summer months.

The brand’s research looks at the number of hashtags used for each place, to deduce how popular they are. From lavender fields to wildflower meadows and grand gardens, these are the best spots in the UK for an Instagram-worthy photoshoot.