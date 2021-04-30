Experiences

Flower fields and farms in the UK: best places to take pictures

Megan Murray
Interflora has researched the most popular flower-filled locations in the UK, all in aid of helping you get the perfect picture this summer.

Summer is on the way and we can’t wait to get out and about to make up for all of the fun we missed out on last year. 

And one way to make wonderful memories that you’ll keep forever is by visiting some of the UK’s beautiful flower-filled spots. Not only are these places lovely to spend time in the sun, they make for incredible photo backdrops, too.

Leading florist Interflora has looked into the most often snapped and Instagram-approved floral locations in the country, with a view to find the prettiest places to spend the summer months. 

The brand’s research looks at the number of hashtags used for each place, to deduce how popular they are. From lavender fields to wildflower meadows and grand gardens, these are the best spots in the UK for an Instagram-worthy photoshoot.

  • Hitchin Lavender Fields

    Hitchin Lavender is a family-owned flower farm in Hitchin, near Stevenage. Here you’ll find dusty purple fields of lavender that seem to never end, as well bright yellow sunflower fields.

    Hitchin Lavender sells lots of products made from its lavender, such as gin, marmalade and soap. It’s open to visitors who want to walk through the miles of lavender in the summer months, so keep an eye out on their site for this year’s opening times. 

  • The Real Flower Petal Confetti Company

    Worcestershire in West Midlands is home to The Real Flower Petal Confetti Company and their famously colourful Confetti Flower Field. 

    Part of the Wyke Manor Estate, the fields are filled with flowers in a rainbow of pastel colours, particularly pinks and purples.

    They are open to the public during the summer months, with June and July being the best times to get a photo.

  • Cotswold Farm Park

    Nothing feels more summery than a field of sunshine-hued sunflowers, which is exactly what you’ll find at Cotswold Farm Park.

    This farm was founded to help protect rare breeds of farm animals but since its opening back in 1971, it’s expanded to also offer wildlife walks and wildflower meadows.

  • Hillington, Norfolk Tulips

    Tulips are the flower of the moment as we’ve seen them adorning all of our favourite homeware pieces. Now, you can run around in a whole field full of them, and you don’t even need to head to the Netherlands.

    Norfolk Tulips is a family-run business that grows flowers for florists and supermarkets. While their fields are beautiful, a ticket to enter them is highly coveted and they sell out fast. So, you’ll have to get in early if you want that perfect photo.

  • Brodie Castle

    Brodie Castle is a pretty National Trust property located near the east coast of Scotland with peachy-coloured exterior walls that are perfect for taking pictures in front of.

    The castle is steeped in history and is surrounded by 400 varieties of daffodil. 

