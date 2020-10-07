If you live for trick or treating, watching the spookiest films and dressing up like the undead, then you’ve probably been wondering what this year’s Halloween will look like and if there’s any chance of celebrating it.

Although, yes, this year’s scary season won’t be the same as last year – for example, they’ll be no hope of throwing a party of more than six people – Halloween isn’t cancelled.

In fact, there are still some fun events and activities going on in London for fans of things that go bump in the night. Plus, we’ve come up with some ways to get your ghoul on at home or at venues around the country, from haunted staycations to Halloween-themed baking.