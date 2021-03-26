Best, most picturesque walks in the UK to try this summer
- Posted by
- Megan Murray
- Published
Thinking about outdoorsy plans for the summer? Check out these simply gorgeous walking routes across the UK, brimming with history, wildlife and amazing views.
While the government is still urging us to ‘stay local’, we have our fingers crossed that from 12 April, if all criteria are met, it will be possible to travel across England for day trips and self-contained holidays.
And, while there’s still a long way to go on the lockdown easing roadmap, it’s hopeful that restrictions will continue to keep lifting as we get further into summer and some warmer weather.
So, if you’re excited about the prospect of seeing a bit more of the country and spending some time outside, pencilling a picturesque walk with sweeping views, coastal paths and historic sites could be just the thing.
Shoe Zone has analysed Instagram hashtags to see which walks across the UK offer the most beautiful and scenic routes – perfect for this summer.
The brand’s data shows that there are five stand-out routes, all of which have breathtaking scenery and plenty of pretty picnic spots.
Below, we’ve outlined the most gorgeous walks to try out with information on how long it takes to do them and what’s special about each one.
Snowdon Llanberis Path, Snowdonia
Whitby to Robin Hood’s Bay walk, North Yorkshire
Stonehenge from Amesbury walk, Wiltshire
Images: Getty / Instagram