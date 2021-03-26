While the government is still urging us to ‘stay local’, we have our fingers crossed that from 12 April, if all criteria are met, it will be possible to travel across England for day trips and self-contained holidays.

And, while there’s still a long way to go on the lockdown easing roadmap, it’s hopeful that restrictions will continue to keep lifting as we get further into summer and some warmer weather.

So, if you’re excited about the prospect of seeing a bit more of the country and spending some time outside, pencilling a picturesque walk with sweeping views, coastal paths and historic sites could be just the thing.