Best, most picturesque walks in the UK to try this summer

Megan Murray
Walking up a mountain

Thinking about outdoorsy plans for the summer? Check out these simply gorgeous walking routes across the UK, brimming with history, wildlife and amazing views.

While the government is still urging us to ‘stay local’, we have our fingers crossed that from 12 April, if all criteria are met, it will be possible to travel across England for day trips and self-contained holidays. 

And, while there’s still a long way to go on the lockdown easing roadmap, it’s hopeful that restrictions will continue to keep lifting as we get further into summer and some warmer weather.

So, if you’re excited about the prospect of seeing a bit more of the country and spending some time outside, pencilling a picturesque walk with sweeping views, coastal paths and historic sites could be just the thing.

Shoe Zone has analysed Instagram hashtags to see which walks across the UK offer the most beautiful and scenic routes – perfect for this summer.

The brand’s data shows that there are five stand-out routes, all of which have breathtaking scenery and plenty of pretty picnic spots. 

Below, we’ve outlined the most gorgeous walks to try out with information on how long it takes to do them and what’s special about each one.

  • Snowdon Llanberis Path, Snowdonia

    The Snowdon Llanberis Path in Snowdonia is 7.13 km in distance and takes, on average, four hours to complete.

    This route is best walked in summer and is very popular, so expect lots of company on the route. 

    See more

  • Whitby to Robin Hood’s Bay walk, North Yorkshire

    Whitby is one of North Yorkshire’s most popular spots, known for its connections to Bram Stoker’s Dracula and its wealth of charming pubs, streets and boutiques. 

    But Robin Hood’s Bay, a seven mile walk away, is a slightly lesser-known spot which definitely deserves your attention, too. 

    Here, you’ll find a pretty coastline and colourful houses mounted on a hill, interspersed with authentic fish and chip shops and independent boutiques.

    The walk takes around three hours to complete and features a large section looking out to the sea, along the cliff tops. 

    See more

  • Stonehenge from Amesbury walk, Wiltshire

    This six mile walk is high on many people’s lists because, of course, it offers beautiful views of the world-famous Stone Circle at Stonehenge, which is over 4,500 years old. 

    The walk itself is circular and observes sweeping downland and pretty views of the historic town of Amesbury, which sits on the banks of the River Avon. 

    See more

  • St Ives to Zennor walk, Cornwall

    This popular and very picturesque walk offers two options as you walk along the South West Coast Path from St Ives to Zennor.

    The six mile track along the coast path offers stunning views of the blue waters and rocky coastline, and there’s the opportunity to then return through countryside. It then becomes a lovely 12 mile circular walk.

    See more

  • White Cliffs of Dover walk, Kent

    There’s much to see on this interesting walk which gives an insight into the wildlife, history and geology of this area.

    It starts in the busy port of Dover and finishes in the seaside town of Deal, a hotspot gaining popularity thanks to boutique hotels like The Rose Hotel. 

    See more

Images: Getty / Instagram

Topics

Author

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a senior digital writer for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about homeware (particularly candles), travel, food trends, restaurants and all the wonderful things London has to offer.

